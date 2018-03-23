Gov Baker Comes Through — Again

The recent presentation by Gov. Charlie Baker of a $2 million MassWorks grant to the city marks yet another step forward toward the overhaul of the Shirley Avenue business district. Funding from the grant specifically is earmarked for infrastructure improvements that will enhance business development along Shirley Avenue, which now is part of the Revere Coastal Developmental Transformative Development District.

The fact that the Governor, accompanied by Jay Ash, his popular and talented secretary for housing and economic development (who cut his teeth in the realm of of urban economic development as the city manager of Chelsea), came to the popular Bagel Bin to deliver the check personally demonstrates the importance that the Baker administration places upon the economic well-being of small cities such as ours.

Congratulations are in order for Mayor Brian Arrigo and his team, who put together a winning proposal for the MassWorks grant, a program that is highly competitive among cities and towns throughout the state.

And we would be remiss without mentioning the behind-the-scenes efforts of House Speaker Bob DeLeo, who no doubt played a big role in helping the city to secure this critical funding that will go a long way toward restoring the Shirley Avenue business district to the vibrant area that it had been for generations of Revere residents.