Scouts Pancake Breakfast

March 16, 2018
By

The Revere Cub Scout Pack 15 and Boy Scout Troop 15 hosted its fourth annual Pancake Breakfast on March 11 at the VFW. Pictured above, Joshua Chamness, Dante Faiella, and Nathaniel Kerins collecting donations for Savers FUNDrive at the breakfast.

Search the Journal


Our Network

Full Print Edition




Get Adobe Flash player