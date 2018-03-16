News Briefs

2018 CENSUS IS UNDERWAY

In accordance with Massachusetts General Law Chapter 51, Section 4, the 2018

Annual City Census was mailed in January to every household in the City of Revere. Upon receipt of the form residents are asked to review it for accuracy and make changes as needed. Sign and date the form and return it in the envelope provided within (10) days of receipt even if no changesare needed.

Census forms will not be sent to the residents in nursing homes, or senior citizen housing. Instead the administrators of these facilities will provide us with the necessary information.

We will not be going door to door to obtain this information.

Failure to respond to this mailing shall result in removal from the active voting list and may result in removal from the voter registration rolls.

If you haven’t yet responded please do so as soon as possible. For your convenience we have placed drop off boxes at the following locations;

Revere Public Library, 179 Beach St.

Revere Housing Authority, 70 Cooledge St.

St. Jeans Credit Union, 184-186 Shirley Ave.

Citizens Bank, 385 Broadway

East Boston Savings Bank, 126 Squire Road

Rosetti-Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave.

Post Office Professional Building, 300 Broadway – Outer Lobby

If you return your form using the United States Postal Service you must place a stamp on the envelope.

Compliance with this state requirement provides proof of residence when filing for State or local benefits.

Mayor Arrigo Announces Fee Waiver for Trash Removal

Residents who incurred damage to personal property as a result of flooding that occurred after the March 2 rainstorm can obtain up to eight free stickers for the curbside removal of white goods and “bulky items” through March 23. These stickers can be obtained at the Inspectional Services Department, 249R Broadway (the American Legion Building, rear).

City ordinance requires stickers be purchased in advance for the removal of white goods such as washers, refrigerators, stoves, freezers, and the like. Stickers are also required for bulky items such as mattresses and furniture and other enumerated items. “We realize that people incurred the loss of multiple items in the flood, and we hope that facilitating the removal of damaged property will ease the burden these residents have endured,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “These residents are confronted with the need to clear out flooded basements, and by waiving the fee requirements we lessen the financial aspect of their cleanup.”

The temporary fee waiver does not alter the prohibition of curbside removal for specialty items such as computers, televisions, paint cans, tires, light bulbs etc., which must be taken to the DPW facility on Charger Street. Residents who require more than eight stickers will be charged the usual fee for stickers in excess of eight. Items bearing a sticker can be placed for removal on regularly scheduled trash removal days.

Spring Craft Fair at St. John’s Episcopal Church

St John’s Episcopal Church is welcoming in the spring season with its annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday March 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at 222 Bowdoin St. in Winthrop. Convenient street parking will be available.

The spring line-up will feature new and returning local artisans, over 20 sellers all under one roof. Expect to find one-of-a-kind Easter baskets chock-full of treasures, homemade candies, quilted treasures, traditional and handcrafted jewelry, seaside arts and local artists’ spring decor.

To add to the congenial and welcoming shopping atmosphere, St. John’s will be offering savory café lunches available for purchase, featuring sumptuous chili, a substantial corn and shrimp chowder, plus generous bistro lobster lunches that include kettle chips and a home-baked triple chocolate brownie. To reserve sell-out lobster lunches, please contact Carol at risingtide1@me.com or call or text 617-913-5182.

The next anticipated parish event is the Indoor Yard Sale, Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. To reserve a selling table, please promptly contact Ellen at 617-846-0282.

The St. John’s Episcopal Church website is at http://www.stjohnsepiscopal-winthropma.org/, where upcoming events and observances are posted in detail. The church and parish hall are wheelchair accessible.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants, as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.