Have You Had Enough Yet?

For the second time in less than two weeks Revere was hit with a nor’easter, closing schools and City Hall. Last Wednesday the battle was against rising tides and flooding. Yesterday over a foot of snow was left to contend with.

Mayor Brian Arrigo said the city has 60 pieces of equipment for snow removal and several private contractors plowing the streets. He noted that this year private contractors are using GPS tracking devices, for quicker response and more thorough coverage.

During yesterday’s storm the city’s 311 line was open for business and helped Revere residents with assistance on situations.The 311 service can be accessed by phone, through the city website…Revere.org, Facebook, Twitter or the Revere 311 mobile app.

Arrigo said that the Senior Center was available to anyone who had lost heat or other issues that require them to leave their home.

“Unlike the previous storm, there were no significant flooding issues,” Arrigo said, adding that the city was monitoring areas prone to flooding. Last week the Riverside area had some flooding and the Winthrop Parkway was closed.

Last week’s storm knocked out power to 3,396 National Grid customers, roughly 15 percent of Revere. According to National Grid, power was restored to all but two customers by 11 p.m. last Friday.