RMV Services will be Unavailable March 22-26

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that all RMV services, with the exception of law enforcement, will be unavailable from 7 p.m., March 22 until 8 a.m. March 26 due to the RMV changing over a new computer system that will allow the RMV to comply with federal and state mandates. In addition inspection station locations will be unable to conduct motor vehicle inspections on March 23, 24 or 25, RMV on-line services will be unavailable, and RMV service locations will be closed.

The Registry’s new computer system will enable the Commonwealth to issue federally mandated REAL ID credentials to members of the public who will need a REAL ID credential. REAL ID is a Federal Security Standard for IDs that was created in 2005 as a result of the increased federal security measures after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The new computer system will also have enhanced customer-centric features and more efficient process elements for access by law enforcement, the insurance industry, government entities and professionals who need to engage the Registry. The current RMV system is more than 30 years old.

Between March 22 and March 26, the following services will be unavailable:

Beginning at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 22, motor vehicle inspections will be unavailable at station locations in Massachusetts until the start of business on March 26, at 8 a.m.

Beginning at 7 p.m., March 22, and until 8 a.m., March 26, Registry on-line services will be unavailable.

Registry service locations will be closed on Friday, March 23, and will reopen on Monday, March 26.

AAA branch locations which offer Registry services to AAA members will be unable to do so beginning at 7 p.m., March 22, and until 8 a.m., March 26.

Law enforcement officers will continue to have access to RMV data at all times from March 22 to 26 through the use of a back-up data file.

For more information regarding RMV service suspension, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/service-details/alert-no-rmv-services.