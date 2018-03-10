Revere Police Identify Home Invasion Suspects, Seize Two Kilos of Crystal Meth

The Revere Police Department is actively pursuing two suspects, and have arrested three already, in a Feb. 9 home invasion on Whitin Avenue that sent the victim to the hospital with serious injuries caused by an alleged beating with a machete and bolt cutters.

It was a crime that also resulted in the largest seizure of the drug crystal methamphetamine in the history of Revere Police.

On Monday night, Revere Police reported that they had taken the third suspect, London Berry, into custody in New York City with cooperation from the New York City Police Department.

Two other suspects, Lydia Frost-Brophy and Ted Kaczynski, were previously arrested and charged in the invasion and beating.

Revere Police are still seeking Matthew Striggles and Jordan Wiggins as the final two suspects charged in the matter.

All are from outside of Revere, but apparently had a previous relationship with the Whitin Avenue victim.

The motive, Lt. Maria Lavita said, was a robbery that did take place.

On Feb. 9, Revere Police were called to 32 Whitin Ave., for an unknown disturbance. Officers discovered that a home invasion had occurred, and the victim had been severely beaten with a machete and bolt cutters.

He was rushed to the CHA Everett hospital with significant, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Lt. Lavita said another significant part of the case was the seizure of more than two kilos of crystal meth, a powerful stimulant that is rarely seen in this part of the country.

“Additionally, pursuant to the investigation, we ended up seizing a large amount of crystal meth, probably the largest in Revere Police history,” she said.

Overall, Lt. Lavita said detectives in the RPD did a great job of chasing down the leads and identifying all of the subjects involved.

“It took awhile to put the pieces together, but the detectives dug in and put in a great effort to get these folks identified,” she said. “It was troubling because we usually don’t see that type of narcotic around here and to get it off the street was great work.”