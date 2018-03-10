Registration for Revere Public Schools Kindergarten 2018 is Open Through April 27

The Revere School Committee and Superintendent. Dr. Dianne Kelly have announced that Kindergarten registration will take place at the Parent Information Center which is located at 56 Bennington St. at the Beachmont School (rear parking lot) from Feb. 26-April 27. The telephone for the PIC is (781) 485-8453. Please make note of the following information.

Any child registering must be 5 years old by Aug. 31, 2018.

Required at Registration:

Child’s birth certificate with an Official Seal.

Proof of residency: Lease or mortgage and one bill with your name and address such as a utility bill (tax, gas, electric, cable or phone bill but no cell phone bill).

Medical records: Most recent physical including immunizations

Valid Massachusetts Driver’s license, or passport, or photo ID of parent/guardian is required at time of registration.

If your child will be attending kindergarten in September, you may register your child at the Parent Information Center during the following times:

Paul Revere School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 5-9.

Lincoln School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 12-16.

Garfield School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 19-23 and March 26-29.

Hill School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 2-6.

Whelan School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 9-13.

*All Schools, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 17-20.

*All Schools, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 23-27.

*Note that the Beachmont School has already had its registration last week between Feb. 26-March 2. Anyone interested in the Beachmont School kindergarten can attend the ‘All Schools’ sessions.