Police Briefs 03-07-2018

CIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION

One Medford man has been arrested after allegedly violating the civil rights of two men in the Showcase Cinema on Saturday, March 3.

Around 9:11 p.m., police on a detail were called into a theatre for a disturbance in one of the theatres. One man was in an altercation with two other men and moviegoers were fleeing.

Apparently the two male victims were kissing one another during the movie and the suspect became irate and was offended. He began yelling and berating them in the theatre, which then turned into a struggle.

That’s when the commotion began to take place.

Joshua Roush, 40, of Medford, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and civil rights violations.

ARRESTED FOR RAPE

One Lantern Road man has been arrested and charged with the rape of a young person.

Police said the man and the teen knew one another, and the man is accused of aggravated sexual assault on the teen.

Ramon Santana, 49, of 259 Lantern Rd., was charged with rape of a child under 16, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, delivering liquor to a person under 21, drugs for sexual intercourse, and aggravated rape and abuse of a child under 16.

ASSAULT WITH A KNIFE

One Cooledge Street man has been charged with brandishing a knife and cutting two victims on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to the basketball courts for a disturbance. Police found that there had been an argument and one young man pulled out a knife.

He struck one person, who refused treatment. Another youth cut by the knife refused to cooperate at all with police.

Charles Anthony Kaplan, 23, of 166 Cooledge St., was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).

FOUND WITH COCAINE

Revere Police arrested a Peabody man on Thursday, March 1, after he was found with cocaine in a car going the wrong way on Gordon Road.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, police observed the car going the wrong way on Gordon Road and effected a motor vehicle stop.

After a further investigation, the passenger was found with cocaine in his possession.

Daniel Cote, 28, of Peabody, was charged possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense).

Arrest Report

TUESDAY, FEB. 27

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 28

Giovanni A. Corea, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of attaching plates, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

THURSDAY, MARCH 1

Michael Anthony Catino, 34, of 82 Park Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting (3rd offense).

Roxana Y. Lemus, 32, of 54 Fernwood Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

FRIDAY, MARCH 2

Julie A. Pirelli, 49, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Raheem Baker, 24, of Dorchester, was arrested on charges of shoplifting, assault & battery, and five counts of larceny of property greater than $250.

Rakeen Baker, 26, of Roslindale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Asia L. Baker, 29, of Boston, was arrested on charges of shoplifting and five counts of larceny of property greater than $250.

SUNDAY, MARCH 4

A 12 year old juvenile was arrested on a charge of larceny of property greater than $250.