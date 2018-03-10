Obituaries 03-07-2018

Albert Terminiello, Sr.

Retired Revere Police officer

Albert J. Terminiello of Revere died on March 3 at the Whidden Memorial Hospital at the age of 92.

He was the beloved husband of 65 years of the late Barbara (Frye) who passed on Sept. 12, 2017.

Al was a retired Revere Police officer who worked over 30 years for American Airlines.

He was born in Revere to Louis and Antoinette (Aufeiro) Terminiello, and he was the devoted father of Albert and his companion, Rose Speranza–Pelligrino and Richard and his companion, Carolyn Zidel, all of Revere; loving grandfather of Jennifer, Jodi, Richard Jr, Tina, Tara and Lauren and great-grandfather of Ashley, Anthony, Samantha, Domenic, Tony, Alivia, Sofia, Vinny, Richard III, Rashun, Gavin, Emma and the late Brandon. He was the dear brother of Richard A. Terminiello and his wife, Jennie of Randolph and Jean Ciabattoni and her late husband, Julio of Pennsylvania.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, March 7, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s memory to The Revere League for Special Needs, 200 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Edward Lance Kritzer

Famed radio personality, creator, and producer

Nov. 8, 1940 — Feb. 28, 2018

Edward Lance Kritzer, born and educated in Revere, died on Feb. 28.

He was the creator and producer of ‘Rockline” radio program (here on KLOS, first satellite radio show and Billboard’s number one show for seven years in a row), creator of “Rock Around The World,” a live Radio Show in Boston in the 70s and “How Do They Do That” radio show (starring Ed McMahon). He was the creator of the concept and executive consultant for the first eight years of the “American Comedy Awards,” one of the creators of “The American Comedy Convention” (with Budd Friedman),1998 executive producer (with Art Linkletter) of “Kids Say The Darndest Things” (TV series), executive producer in 1986 “Shattered If Your Kids On Drugs” (TV Movie), and many more projects and books over the years.

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we lost Eddie. With his quick wit, he always had a comeback, he kept his hustle going to the very end. His unique personality, sense of humor and his drive and determination will be what we remember him for. We are so very proud of all his unique accomplishments.

Born, raised and educated in Revere, he was the son of the late George and Betty (Goldman) Kritzer. He is survived by his children Heather R. Kritzer and Justin Kritzer, his ex-wife Donna French, and his granddaughter, Mia Powers Kritzer.

Dad, Love you. Will never forget the drive you gave me.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Please check the Torf Funeral Service web site for updated day and time of service. Assisting the family with services is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book and directions www.torffuneralservice.com.

Michael Stuppia, Sr.

Retired Sears & Roebuck general appliance foreman

Michael J. Stuppia, Sr., a lifelong resident of Revere, died on Thursday, March 1, ending a valiant battle with chronic kidney disease. He was 74 years old.

“Mike” was born, raised and educated in Revere and was a 1961 graduate of Revere High School. For over 35 years, Mike worked within the appliance division of Sears & Roebuck Inc. as a general appliance foreman, specializing in diagnostics and hands-on-repairs, often saving the customer hundreds of dollars by always going above and beyond with the search for a long-ago manufactured part. Many of his customers, would become his lifelong friends. After retiring from Sears, he returned to the workforce at Delta Airlines as a baggage clerk for about four years.

He served with the U.S. Air Force from October of 1961 through October of 1967, during the Vietnam War, as an Airman 1st Class.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Janet (Cutillo) Stuppia; the cherished father of Debra Laquidara and her husband, John of Billerica, Kimberly M. Torra and her husband, Stephen of Reading, Michael J. Stuppia, Jr. and his wife, Shauna of Saugus and the late Tami M. Stewart; the dear brother to Lena Stasio “Lee” of Revere and the late Maryann Amaral; the adored grandfather to Katie Laquidara and Kristen Laquidara, both of Billerica, Shannon Stewart of Beverly, Jared and Brett Torra, both of Reading, and Jake and Esme Stuppia, both of Saugus. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Norwood, MA 02062 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Mass. Chapter, 9 Erie Drive, Natick 01760. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Thomas DeFreitas, Sr.

AKA “Tom the Bomb” – former East Boston Football Star

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, March 10 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route107) Revere beginning at 12 noon through 2 p.m. for Thomas E. DeFreitas, Sr., who passed away following a long illness on Friday, March 2. He was 77 years old.

The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home following the visitation at 2:15 p.m. Interment will be private.

Born, raised and educated in East Boston, he was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1957. Because of his extraordinary athleticism and academic achievement, he was awarded an early graduation in 1957 rather than in 1958. As Captain and Quarterback of the East Boston High School Football Team, he earned the nickname, “Tom the Bomb,” a title that he maintained for the rest of his life.

For over 10 years, in the 1970’s and 1980’s, Tom worked as a youth counsellor for “Project Yes,” and more recently as a sales associate at the White Hen Pantry. Tom was a member of the Cary Square Club of Chelsea and the Bartolo Club of East Boston.

The beloved father of Thomas E. DeFreitas, Jr. of Arlington, he was the cherished brother to retired Revere Patrolman Harold Clark “Clarkie” DeFreitas of Revere, Robert DeFreitas of Rhode Island and William DeFreitas of Medford and the late John DeFreitas. He is affectionately remembered by his first wife, Marylou “Lulu” (Corkum) DeFreitas of Arlington, the devoted friend in recent years to Mary Walsh Durant of Peabody, dear uncle to many nieces and nephews and the esteemed and trusted friend of Evelyn P. Morris of Revere.

The family gratefully acknowledges the extraordinary care rendered to Tom by caregivers at Rosewood Rehab of Peabody, the staff of Care Dimensions Hospice and the Clinicians at Salem Hospital.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Luigina Scalcione

East Boston activist for the elderly and disenfranchised

Luigina J. “Gina” (LaVita) Scalcione of East Boston passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Boston’s Mass General Hospital. She was 77 years old.

Born and raised in Mirabella-Eclano, Italy, she and her family came to the United States when “Gina” was a young woman. The family settled in East Boston where she met and married, John F. “Jack” Scalcione 53 years ago.

Very early in her working career, she was a master seamstress. Later, she delved into the world of social activism and helping mankind where needed most. Ever conscious of the ever encroaching “expansion of Logan Airport,” she became most interested in citizens’ rights and logistics. She was the foundress of the Gove Street Citizens Association of East Boston and the East Boston Citizens Against a Third Harbor Tunnel. She was a devotee of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish of East Boston and one of the first to volunteer as a vigil watcher at the famed church for well over four years.

She was passionate regarding her convictions and focused on their successful executions. She worked for the East Boston Neighborhood Medical Center within the scope of their “Elder Plan” where she found herself immersed in helping the elderly — and that she did — above and beyond the call of duty.

In the middle 1990s, she worked as the East Boston liaison to Congressman Joe Kennedy, helping everyone who sought her assistance. She will be long-remembered for her jovial personality and for the firm positions with which she approached her work.

She was the beloved wife of 53 years to John F. “Jack” Scalcione; the adored mother of Lisa M. Dreitlein and her husband, Kenneth “Kace” of Newton, Tia J. Scalcione and her wife, Barbara Boone of Wellfleet, John F. Scalcione, II of Greenville, South Carolina and Tonia Scalcione-Tassinari and her husband, Max J. Tassinari of East Boston; the adored grandmother of Mira, Matthew, Boone, Anna, Ella and Argus “Gus.”; the dear sister of Angiolina Pizzicannella of East Boston, Giuseppina “Giosi” Cimildoro and her husband, Faustino of Milton, Michele LaVita of Derry, N.H., and the late Luigi LaVita. She is also lovingly survived by her daughter-in- law, Christina Scalcione of Greenville, South Carolina, her sister-in- law, Carol LaVita of Milton and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Edith Marra

She lived for her family

Edith F. (Dello Russo) Marra died peacefully Thursday morning, March 1, at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere, just eight days short of her 99th birthday.

Edith was born March 9, 1919, and raised in Everett by her late parents, John and Angelina. During World War II, she worked in a facility that manufactured jackets for the military. In 1948, she married Robert A. Marra of Revere and resided in Revere for the remainder of her life. She lived for her family, and she went about her daily chores, always singing a song and making sure everyone had all that they needed for their own daily adventures.

She is lovingly survived by her son, Benjamin John and his wife, Donna of Lynnfield; son Robert A. Jr. and his wife, Janine of Revere; grandchildren Julee and her husband, Jeremie Cronin and great-granddaughter Emmi Dee of Peabody; Michael and his fiancé, Christine of Somerville and her devoted caretaker, Sandra Acquaviva of Revere. She was predeceased by her siblings: Felix Dello Russo, Josephine Ferullo, Matilda Reppucci, Lena DeAngelis, and Michael Dello Russo.

The family expresses its deepest gratitude to the people at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center where a caring and compassionate staff assured Edith’s contentment and comfort during the final year of her long life.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in Edith’s memory be made to the Reid’s Ride, c/o First Giving, 175 Andover St., Suite 101, Danvers, MA 01923 or to the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center, third floor Patients Activity Fund, 204 Proctor Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Gloria Vacca

Auto accident victim

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, March 7, beginning at 10 through 11:45 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere, for Gloria M. (Repetto) Vacca who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, at Boston’s Mass. General Hospital as a result of injuries sustained as a pedestrian in Revere earlier in the day. She was 86 years old.

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at noon, immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

A Revere resident for 55 years, she was born and raised in East Boston and a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1948. She worked as a secretary for First National Bank of Boston and also worked for the Veterans Affairs Office at Boston University for several years. After her children were born, she became a homemaker.

She was the wife of the late Pasquale A. “Pat” Vacca who passed in January of 2002; the cherished mother and best friend to Susan M. Vacca and her husband, Harry G. Orcutt of Greenwood, Maine, and the late Paul A. Vacca, who passed in November of 2014. She was the sister of the late Nicholas and Salvatore Repetto and Ann Ewing and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and by many loving, caring and kind neighbors.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Cathy Spinelli

Of Swampscott, formerly of Revere

Cathy (Pinabell) Spinelli of Swampscott, formerly of Revere, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 4.

She was the beloved wife of Anthony Spinelli, cherished daughter of Virginia (Guerra) Pinabell and the late Anthony Pinabell, dear sister of Anthony Pinabell Jr., and his wife, Charlotte and Richard Pinabell and his companion, Cecily DiStefano, all of Florida, Robert Pinabell of East Boston, and his late wife, Joanne, Roberta Marmiani and her late husband, Thomas and Lorraine Pinabell of Revere. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Cathy’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “ Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Friday, March 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Cathy’s life at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Harmony Grove Cemetery in Salem. At the family’s request please omit flowers. Donations in Cathy’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Teodolinda Moniello

Retired seamstress

Teodolinda (Ferraro Caruso) Moniello of Revere died on Friday, March 2, after a long and courageously fought illness. She was 83 years old.

The loving wife of Michele Moniello with whom she shared 64 years of marriage, she was born in Tocco Caudio, Italy, the daughter of the late Giovanni Battista Ferraro Caruso and Maria Teresa Spitaletta. She was predeceased by five siblings and survived by three.

A resident of the United States for 49 years, Mrs. Moniello lived in Chelsea, where she worked as a seamstress at the Emerson Textile Co. She later moved to Revere.

She is survived by four children: Concetta (Tina) Rivellini and her husband, Anthony of Saugus, Gina Luongo and her husband, Robert of Destin, Fla., Teresa Pedicini and her husband, Robert of Lynnfield and John Moniello and his wife, Patricia (Stone) of Barrington, N.H. She also leaves eight grandchildren: Lena Giordano and her husband, Anthony, Michelle Napoli and her husband, Joseph, Mark Luongo and his wife, Terra, Adam Luongo and Shawn and Robert Pedicini, as well as four great-grandchildren: Evelynn, Francesca, Gavin and Daniela and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Liver Foundation – New England Division, 188 Needham St., Suite 240, Newton, MA 02464 or at https://www.liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Edward Crane

A kind and compassionate soul who deeply loved his friends and family

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, March 10, at 10 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Edward L. Crane who passed away on Feb. 16. The funeral home service will be followed by a Memorial Funeral Mass in the Most Holy Redeemer Church, 72 Maverick St., East Boston, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

Born on Sept. 23, 1940, the son of Joseph A. and Mary E. (Wallace) Crane, Mr. Crane graduated from B.C. High and attended Boston College. After serving in the United States Air Force as a medical and surgical technician, Ed spent most of his career in the hospitality industry; including the Magic Pan and Bostonian Hotel in Boston, the Charles Hotel in Cambridge and the Chanticleer Inn on Nantucket, where he loved meeting and learning about people from around the world. His love of people and the arts also extended to his work at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and as an instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studios. He enjoyed travel, spending time with family, especially at the beach in Kennebunk, Maine, and with his many friends at BK’s and Bill Ash’s in Revere.

He is survived by his beloved sister, Sheila A. (Crane) Sweeney, whom he adored, his niece, Kathleen Sweeney of Chelmsford, and nephews, Joseph Sweeney of North Andover, Timothy Sweeney of Boston, Connor Murphy of Boston and Reilly Murphy of Chelmsford.

Ed will be lovingly remembered as a sponge of knowledge about the world around him and a gentle, kind and compassionate soul who deeply loved his family and friends. For additional information, please visit

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.