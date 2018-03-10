News Briefs

Friends of Belle Isle Marsh meet March 11

The Friends of Belle Isle Marsh announces their annual meeting, which is free and open to the public will be held on Sunday, March 11, from 2-4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church Hall, 222 Bowdoin St. in Winthrop. The keynote speaker will be Harvey Leonard, Chief Meteorologist of WCVB-TV in Boston, who will talk about the local weather. Enjoy an early spring afternoon with old and new friends, refreshments, good conversation, and educational displays. The Friends will elect our new slate of officers, present our Good Neighbor Awards, and hear a weather presentation by Boston’s premier meteorologist!

Treasurer Deb Goldberg Kicks off Re-Election Campaign

With the crowd overflowing from the room, State Treasurer Deb Goldberg kicked off her re-election campaign last night. Goldberg, who was introduced by House Speaker Robert DeLeo, spoke of how her principles and values have guided her tenure as State Treasurer.

“Economic stability, economic opportunity, and economic empowerment are the values I was raised with and what guides my work as your state treasurer,” Goldberg told the crowd. “I am proud of what we have accomplished and am excited to continue to work for the people of Massachusetts as your Treasurer.”

In introducing Goldberg, DeLeo said, “Deb understands that the role of the treasurer’s office is not just about dollars and cents; it is about making people’s lives better. The programs she has created have had a positive impact for our children, our families, our veterans and seniors across this Commonwealth. Deb Goldberg has made good on all the promises she made when she ran, and she has truly made a difference in people’s lives.”

DeLeo continued, “Massachusetts is lucky to have Deb Goldberg as our treasurer. I know she can and she will do even more for our Commonwealth and our residents in the future.”

Since taking office in January of 2015, Deb Goldberg has brought a commonsense business approach to the management of the treasury’s various offices. Leading on initiatives that include wage equality, increasing diversity, and expanding access to financial education, she has also helped families save for college, protected the state’s pension fund and developed programs for veterans and seniors. For more information, contact Treasurer Goldberg’s campaign at info@debgoldberg.com.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants, as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.