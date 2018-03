Gov. Charlie Baker dropped by the Whelan School on Friday, March 2, to help celebrate Read Across America Day with the students – a day that is also Dr. Seuss’s birthday. While at the school, he read ‘The Lorax’ to second grade students in Christina Zabilski’s class. Also joining him were Mayor Brian Arrigo and Superintendent Dianne Kelly. Baker said his favorite book as a second grader was ‘Caps for Sale.’