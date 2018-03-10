City Council Approves New Police Contract

Monday night, the City Council approved a contract between the city and the Police Superior Officer Union.

George Anzuoni, the city finance director, presented the terms of the contract to the council. Part of the contract stipulates that the assessment center model will be used for promotions starting at the level of sergeant.

“The contract was agreed upon by the Police Superior Officers Union and the mayor of the city,” Anzuoni explained.

Anzuoni came before the council seeking funding for the contract, which goes back to 2016. For each year from 2015 to 2016 there will be a 1.5 percent increase, except in 2017 where there is a 3 percent increase. The contract ends June 30, 2018, he said.

He noted that all union contracts are up this year on June 30, but it does not include the teachers contract.

There is also a 3 percent increase after 16 years of service.

“We are asking the City Council to appropriate funds to a reserve account,” he said.

Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe asked if the amount needed was in the budget so as not to create a deficit. Anzuoni said it was, and, after the meeting, said the exact amount for each officer was not calculated yet.

The Police Superior Officers have been working without a contract since 2016, Anzuoni told Keefe.

“We’re just getting this now and I haven’t had a chance to go through it,” said Councillor Dan Rizzo, asking also about the assessment center and whether or not it was new. Anzuoni said that he only dealt with the monetary side of the contract.

“How is this going to differ from the regular promotion process?” Rizzo asked.

Councilor George Rotondo said he would’t vote for this because in the past he has asked for the assessment center questions and he’s yet to receive an answer.

“That’s what the union voted for and thats what the mayor agreed to,” said Ward 6 Councillor Charles Patch, a retired police officer, before he motioned for the council to vote on it.

Councillor Anthony Zambuto agreed with Rizzo that they just received it and wanted to keep it in committee until the next meeting.

“I’m not prepared to vote on this tonight,” Zambuto said.

All councillors voted in favor of the funding request, except Rotondo and Council President Jessica Giannino who was excused from the vote.

Following the vote on Monday night, Mayor Brian Arrigo said, “From day one, my administration has fostered a strong working relationship with all of our bargaining units including the Superior Officers. After a long series of negotiations we struck a very fair compromise that both sides are proud of. I want to thank our public unions as we look forward to continuing the work to make Revere a great place to live.”