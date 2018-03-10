Arrigo Delivers State of the City Address

Mayor Brian Arrigo gave a confident, forward looking, State of the City speech address last Thursday night at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School.

Stressing that Revere is a place to invest in, Arrigo also cited the work of the city employees, singling out a math teacher and several firefighters.

Dignitaries who attended included Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, State Sen. Joseph Boncore, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, and State Rep. Evandro Carvalho and the City Council and the School Committee, as well as city department heads and employees.

“A year ago I promised to professionalize city services, build a 21st-century economy and strengthen our neighborhoods,” Arrigo said. “The goals I set forth tonight will become the target for next year’s state of the city address.”

Focusing on numbers, Arrigo stated that the population of Revere is now 53,157 and that over 1,000 building permits were issued last year, and another 210 permits for commercial construction. All together, he said, the permits generated nearly $1.5 million.

Looking toward the school system, nearly 8,000 students attend Revere schools, with just under 2,000 students at the high school. At the high school, some students benefit from the math lessons from teacher Hatice Nigdelioglu. She teaches ninth-and 10th-grade math to English language learners at Revere High. A native of Turkey, she was the first in her family to graduate college.

“Now, as a teacher she is guiding and advocating for her own students to reach their full potential,” Arrigo said, adding that she was recently featured as an example of leadership in the Education First national newsletter.

Arrigo also gave a shout out to members of the Revere Fire Department and shared a story of a group of them who responded to a medical aid call on a ship at the Irving docks. Sr. Deputy Chief James Cullen, Capt. Carl Holberg, Capt. Guy Landry, firefighters Peter McLaughlin, Lawrence Floyd, Michael DiGiovanni and James Nadworny responded to a ship crew member in cardiac arrest.

“This was one instance, but a glowing example of how municipal government works for its people,” Arrigo said. “Every day in every department I see the same dedication and skill. Yes, it’s easy to take all city government for granted until we stop and realize that these public servants of all stripes play a vital role in making our city a place for families to feel secure, to enjoy their community, to prosper and to receive that services that let our residents truly feel Revere is home.”

Looking back over 2017, Arrigo said he promised to encourage responsible development, an accessible government that uses technology to efficiently respond to the needs of residents and to operate government that maximizes taxes paid by property owners. He lauded the 311 constituents services system, the new human resources office in City Hall, and improvements in the Veterans Services Department, as well as development along Revere Beach.

Looking a year ahead, Arrigo said he expects to be able to report on the progress of Suffolk Downs and the possibility of a new high school. He noted that parcels like the NECCO and Wonderland sites are key in the city’s future.

“Revere is growing right before our eyes, attracting high-quality development, linking infrastructure improvements to building and encouraging commercial investment in Revere,” Arrigo said.

After the speech City Council President Jessica Giannino said, “The mayor outlined clear objectives for the city and his responsibility to make them a reality.

“Under Mayor Arrigo’s administration there has been a noted paradigm shift in the city, and now more than ever, we are positioned to reach our full potential as a destination for business and economy,” said State Sen. Joe Boncore.