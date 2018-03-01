Police Briefs 02-28-2018

CRUISER CRASH

At approximately 7:45 a.m., an officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call while operating a marked Revere Police Department cruiser. The officer struck a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Central Avenue. Two occupants of the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital via ambulance. The officer involved in the crash was also taken the hospital for minor injuries.

At this time the crash is under investigation.

STABBED IN HAND

The MBTA Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the Club Lido property.

A female reported being stabbed in the hand by another female after an altercation involving the Club. Revere Police noted a laceration to her palm.

The woman refused medical aid and refused to cooperate.

It was turned over to the MBTA Police for investigation.

SCREAM MORE QUIETLY, PLEASE

One woman on Ocean Avenue was arrested on Thursday night for putting up a screaming fit and pushing a police officer.

On Friday evening, police were called to 650 Ocean Ave Apartments for a woman who was banging on the walls and screaming. When police arrived she was in the hallway lying on the floor and screaming her lungs out.

Police corralled her and asked her to go inside and she agreed and went back into her apartment calmly.

Later, around 11:41 p.m., police were called back for the same woman screaming again.

Police were able to get her to answer the door, and they asked her to quiet down. She came out screaming and yelling, pushing an officer in the process.

Police believe she was intoxicated.

Sherry Kuper, 54, of 650 Ocean Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and assault and battery on a police officer.

OPEN CONTAINER OF MARIJUANA

Revere Police arrested a Flint Street woman after she berated them, and they found an open container of marijuana in her car.

Around 10 p.m. on Feb. 21, police were on routine patrol when they observed the woman driving, and knew her to have a suspended license.

They pulled her over and she became very abusive to police verbally. She continued to be uncooperative and to scream at police.

They ended up having to place her under arrest, and in the process found an open container of marijuana in the car.

Alexandra Clipperly, 25, of 61 Flint St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, disorderly conduct and having an open container of marijuana in a vehicle passenger compartment.

Arrest Report

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Thomas P. Daniels, 30, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (2nd offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of failing to signal.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

Alexandra Ann Cipperly, 25, of 61 Flint St., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after her right to operate had been suspended and disorderly conduct. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of having an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle passenger compartment.

THURSDAY, FEB. 22

Claire T. Mainero, 56, of Everett, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Earl L. Daniels, 65, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY FEB. 24

Edwin Londono-Ruiz, 33, of 2 Ocean Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

SUNDAY, FEB. 25

Melvin Rosario, 29, of Lowell, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

RPD partners with the Law Enforcement Torch Run to take the Polar Plunge March 3

By Seth Daniel

The year 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics Movement, and Revere Police officers are gearing up to celebrate in the coolest way possible – by taking the Polar Plunge at Revere Beach on Saturday, March 3.

Officers are fundraising in the community to raise much-needed funds and resources for more than 12,000 Special Olympics athletes around the state.

“We are proud to support Special Olympics through this event,” said Revere Police Chief James Guido, “and we encourage everyone to consider joining this worthy cause.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo stated, “We would like to thank the Revere Police Department for their participation and support for the Special Olympics. The Special Olympics is a wonderful organization that makes a difference in people’s lives.”

If anyone would like to support the Revere Police plunge team with a donation or by registering as a plunger on their team, one can do so by visiting www.ReverePlunge.Kintera.org and clicking “View All Teams.”

Special Olympics Massachusetts has been able to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports to over 12,000 adults and children with intellectual disabilities across the state for the past fifty years because of community partners like the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR). LETR is an international charity made up of law enforcement officers that raises funds and increases awareness for Special Olympics. We are fortunate to have amazing partners with the Revere Police Department and other community laeaders who are supporting this event.