Overlook Development Plans Raise Concerns Among Local Officials

The plans are set in place for Roseland Development at Overlook Ridge in North Revere to add 326 new apartments, and the traffic commissions from Malden and Revere are working to minimize the impact on vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Officials with the Malden Traffic Commission and the Revere Traffic Commission met last Thursday at Revere City Hall to discuss traffic mitigation plans for several traffic areas around the development, which has 50 acres in Malden and 50 acres in Revere.

The petition to build 326 new apartments on the Malden side is before the Malden Site Plan Review Board, and the Malden Board has agreed on traffic mitigation measures to impose on the developer. Malden City Planner Michelle Romero said the developer has agreed to do the upgrades. She shared that the master plan for the site always had a direct link to Route 1, but it has been delayed by the state and does not look promising.

“The state does not expect to fund this in the near future,” Romero said. “The project is no longer on the list of long-range traffic improvements.”

Final approval for the traffic and pedestrian mitigation will have to come from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

There are currently 1,600 units in the development and the new construction will bring it to more than 1,900 units. Any further build out would require MEPA approval and another traffic study.

Ward 6 Councillor Charles Patch said the only way they will ever expand on the Revere side would be “if they build a hotel.” He added that there is a need for improvement in pedestrian safety and favored a flashing, yellow light as opposed to a full signal at the site.

Officials are concerned about pedestrian safety and traffic flow around the development. Police Chief James Guido was concerned about having more signage for the large curve on Salem Street. Revere Traffic Commission Chair Don Goodwin agreed that another safety measure would be for the MBTA bus to enter the Overlook site instead of letting pedestrians off forcing them to cross the street.

City Council President Jessica Giannino said she too favors a flashing yellow light so traffic is not tied up. She added that if commercial/retail development comes to the site, the idea should be revisited.

“There’s not enough traffic now to justify having a full signal all the time,” she said.

Traffic Commission will hold a public hearing on the upgrades at a future meeting.