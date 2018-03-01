Obituaries 02-28-2018

Lawrence ‘Larry’ Horgan

Retired Revere Fire Department Deputy Chief

Lawrence H. “Larry” Horgan, retired Revere Fire Department deputy chief, of Tewksbury, formerly of Revere and Bristol, N.H., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Feb. 22. He was 84 years old.

Larry was born on July 23, 1933, in Chelsea, the son of the late John and Madeline Horgan. He grew up in Chelsea and moved to Revere when he was about 8years old. Larry was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1951. Larry was known to be quite an athlete; he was a natural at baseball and basketball and a stand-out athlete on the football team.

Following High School, Larry went to work as a lithographer for the Forbes Company in Chelsea for several years before being appointed to the Revere Fire Department. This was Larry’s dream job and he loved every minute of working at the fire department and giving back to his community. Larry worked his way through the ranks and following more than 30 years of dedicated service to the city he retired in 1995 as the deputy chief. Larry was a great co-worker and friend to many fellow firefighters. He and Rita had many great times with his co-workers and their families throughout the years.

Larry married the “love of his life” Rita Paone on Jan. 12, 1952, and the couple lived in Revere, where they raised five wonderful children. He was a very devoted husband, a great dad and a loving grandfather. He worked hard to provide for his family, but always looked forward to the time they spent together.

Larry and Rita bought a home in Bristol, N.H. in 1978 where his family and friends got together, had many great times and made countless memories. Larry really enjoyed the outdoors; he especially liked snowmobiling and hiking. Larry and Rita moved to their New Hampshire home in 1999, where they enjoyed retirement until Larry’s health started to decline when they returned back to Massachusetts to be closer to their family.

Larry was a very talented carpenter who could build or fix just about anything. He was very meticulous about his work; some of his special pieces included the many doll houses he built for his grandchildren.

Larry will be fondly remembered as a very sociable guy. He was outgoing, friendly, and would do anything for anyone. Larry had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He always showered his family and friends with unconditional love and devotion; he was truly “one of a kind,” and will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Larry was the beloved husband of Rita J. (Paone) Horgan, devoted father of Stephen Horgan and his wife, Marie of Chelsea, Richard Horgan and his wife, Marie of Tewksbury, Cheryle Perry and her husband, Ed of Londonderry, N.H., Paula Westmacott and her husband, Ian of Tewksbury and the late Kathleen Antonelli and her late husband, Tony of Everett; loving grandfather of Amy, Danielle, James, Bridget, Josh, Whitney, Alanna, Matthew, Vanessa, Clint, Keith, John, Devin, Antonia, Doug and many great-grandchildren. He was the cherished son of the late John and Madeline (Tiernan) Horgan, dear brother of the late Marie Buckley, Gerard “Buddy” Horgan, Marguerite Grinnel, Madeline Connery and James Horgan and brother-in-law of Mary Horgan of Groveland and Rose Malagodi of Albuquerque, N.M.. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. Interment was in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Tewksbury. Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Revere Fire Department Local 926 Memorial Fund, 400 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.

–

Angelina ‘Angie’Goss

Died unexpectedly

Both Angelina T. B. “Angie” Goss and her new born infant son, Brodie James Goss-Feeley, passed unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Lawrence General Hospital of Lawrence and Tufts Medical Center of Boston, respectively. Their funeral service was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 24 in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere, and was immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

“Angie” was seized with a major asthmatic attack on Thursday, Feb. 15 , while staying in Salem, N.H., caring for her elderly grandfather, Anthony S. Vozella. She was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence and doctors were able to deliver her pregnancy, a son, who was immediately transferred to Tufts Medical Center of Boston. The infant, named Brodie James Goss-Feeley, died at Tufts at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15.

“Angie” was born in Heidelberg, Germany while her parents were serving in the military. Recently, for over a year, she has been serving as her grandfather’s caregiver. Most of her life was spent in Everett, where she was a 2005 graduate of Everett High School.

She was the cherished daughter of Robert A. and Susan M. (Vozella) Goss of Everett and the adoring mother to Nathan R. Goss-Ventullo of Everett, the devoted sister of Robert A. Goss Jr. and his fiancée, Caroline Linder and Lance M. Goss, all of Everett. She is also lovingly survived by her fiancée, Francis M. Feeley of Everett. She is survived by her grandfather, Anthony S. Vozella, Sr. and his wife, Ann of Salem, N.H. She was the granddaughter of the late Patricia C. Mikkelsen. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her as well as two nephews, C.J. and Matthew and a niece, Mia. Brodie was the cherished son of Francis M. Feeley of Everett.

In lieu of flowers, the family is creating a fund for Angie’s son, Nathan. Information will be posted when it becomes available.

–

Matilda ‘Tillie’ Vecchia

Longtime resident of Revere and Saugus

Matilda “Tillie” (DeMartino) Vecchia passed peacefully on Feb. 21, surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born and raised in Boston’s North End and was a longtime resident of Revere and Saugus.

She was president of her graduating class from Julie Billiart High School in the North End and had a brief career in banking before settling happily into married life and motherhood. She enjoyed extensive travel over the many decades with her husband and family. She especially cherished the years spent living in Micronesia with her young family and the many friends from “Kwaj” that she kept close throughout the years.

This past year, she celebrated her 80th birthday surrounded by her entire extended family and close friends at an event she orchestrated as a celebration of life. We will miss her exceptional beauty and grace and will carry her forever in our deepest hearts.

She was the beloved wife of the late Walter Vecchia and cherished mother of Marie-Elena DeLuca and her husband, Joseph of Saugus, Janine Vecchia Leach and her husband, Roger of Prides Crossing and Cynthia Doucette and her husband, John of Saugus. She will be lovingly remembered by her precious granddaughter, Olivia Leach as well as her grandson Zachary DeLuca and his girlfriend, Jessica Cutlip. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary DeMartino and sister of the late Carmen DeMartino. She is survived by her brother-in-law Frank Jr. and sister-in-law Rose Vecchia of Revere and their family and is also survived by countless faithful lifelong friends with whom she shared her abundant generosity, sense of humor and love.

Funeral arrangements were by the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, Saugus. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com to leave online condolences.

–

James Paul Tremblay

Security manager for Coresite Computers; active in Revere Youth Hockey, Little League, and Boy Scouts

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for James Paul Tremblay who died on Sunday, Feb. 25, after a six-year battle with metastatic disease. He was 73 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, March 1, at 8 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 9 a.m.

James was born in the Dorchester section of Boston on Dec. 18, 1944, to Joseph L. and Marie R. (Boisvert) Tremblay. He attended Boston Schools and was a graduate of Boston English High School, Class of 1961.

For many years, he lived in the Lowell area and then moved to Pelham, N.H. He has been a Revere resident for more than 31 years and became most active and interested in Revere Youth Hockey. Within the Hockey Organization, he joined the Canadian Cultural Exchange from Revere to Canada serving as their secretary from 1992 to 2011. For over nine years, he was Scout Master of Boy Scouts of America, Troop 5 and Chairman of the Boy Scout Committee. He thoroughly immersed himself in the Revere Little League and Revere Youth Hockey (now Everett-Revere Youth Hockey.) His contributions were many and varied from serving at the “Snack Stand” to teaching and administering to the young men he was training.

He joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on Jan. 25, 1962, and served through Oct. 26, 1964, a period in his life that he was most proud of having given his time to his country.

During his working career, he worked for the Lowell Sun as a typesetter and for the past 10 years, he has held many positions with Coresite Computer Industries, most recently as their security manager, where he had a brilliant career working until his most recent illness.

His cancer diagnosis came over six years ago, in 2012, and in spite of the continued treatments, trials and clinical procedures, he never gave up the fight.

He was the beloved husband of 28 years of Mary A. (Huxley) Tremblay, the cherished father of: Scott E. Tremblay and his wife, Barbara of Haverhill, Danielle A. Tremblay of Texas, Tod J. Tremblay and his wife, Leanne of Allenstown, N.H., Nicole M. James and her husband, Domenic James of Indianapolis, Ind., and Joseph R. Tremblay of Revere; the devoted grandfather to: Thomas J., Shawn M. and Joshua T. Tremblay, all of Allenstown, N.H. and the loving brother-in-law to: Robert Huxley and his wife, Patricia of Weymouth, Helen Allen and her husband, Thomas of Duxbury and Michael Huxley and his wife, Judy of Falmouth. He was the dear uncle to Thomas, Sean, Michelle and Christopher and the grand uncle to: Thomas, Daniel, Chase and Maeve.

Interment will be at the Mass. National Veterans Cemetery in Bourne on Friday, March 2, at a time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to “The Little Ricky Foundation” c/o Ricky J. Freni, 37 Madison St., Revere 02151. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

John DiBello

Retired Delta Airlines electrician

John F. DiBello of Revere died on Feb. 22.

John proudly served in the United States Army during World War II and was an electrician for 27 years with Delta Airlines.

The beloved husband of 62 years to the late Nancy (Januario) DiBello, he was the devoted father of Adolphine F. “Dolly” Vogt and her husband, Terry of Virginia, John J. DiBello and his wife, Denise of Lynnfield, and the late Anthony D. DiBello and his surviving spouse, Lisa of Ipswich and the late Domenic DiBello; cherished grandfather of Alysson, Justin, Matthew, John Robert, Nicholas and Benjamin; adoring great grandfather of Elizabeth Alexandra and Winfield John and dear brother of the late Salvatore “Tootsie” DiBello, Dolores “Dolly” Goodwin and Joseph DiBello. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Efrain Rodriguez

Of Revere

Efrain Rodriguez of Revere passed away on Feb. 18 at the age of 79.

The beloved husband of Rosa (Cienfuegos) Rodriguez, he was the devoted father of Carlos Rodriguez and his wife, Elsy of Somerville, Sonia Rodriguez of California, Anna Orellana and her husband, Morris of Somerville, Mirna Rodriguez of California, Sandra Vela and her husband, Robert of Chelsea, Jose Rodriguez and his wife, Melaine of Indiana, Laura Rodriguez of California, Reina Carolina of Arizona, Jose Efrain Rodriguez of Boston, Antonia Rodriguez, Martha Rodriguez and Veronica Rodriguez, all of California, Donny Rodriguez and his wife, Lorena of Revere and Rosy Gil and her husband, Sergio of Everett; dear brother of Maria Isabela Bermudez, Adela Carbonel, Leonor Hasbun, Angela Rodriguez, Naun Rodriguez, Manuel Antonio Machuca and Elsy Rodriguez; cherished grandfather of 48 and adoring great-grandfather of 17. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Marie McGunigle

St. Mary’s Parish Eucharistic Minister

Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral for Marie A. (Falanga) McGunigle today, Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 11 a.m.

Mrs. McGunigle died on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home following a brief illness. She was 81 years old.

Born, raised and educated in East Boston, she was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1954. For many years, she worked as a salesperson at Logan Airport’s “duty free” shop and later she was a receptionist-secretary for “Fleetwood Recording” of Revere. While at Fleetwood, she made many social and lifelong friends.

The family moved to Revere in 1967 and she became a devotee of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish and an active member of several sodalities and fraternal groups in the church. She was appointed a “eucharistic minister” for the parish and truly was proud of her function within the parish family.

She was married to the late Hilary J. McGunigle, Jr. for more than 40 years until his death on Dec. 31. 2001. She was the cherished mother of Maureen A. McGuingle of Revere, Roseann C. Terrazzano and her husband, Vincent J. of Manchester, N.H. and Hilary J. McGunigle of Malden and the devoted grandmother to: Derrick V. Terrazzano of Manchester, N.H. and Joshua J. McGunigle of Saugus.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit: wwwvertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Marie Abbene

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Marie (Sordillo) Abbene of Londonderry, NH, formerly of Revere, passed away on Feb. 25 at the age of 93.

Born on April 18, 1924 to the late Angelo and Margaret (DeAngelis) Sordillo, she was the beloved wife of the late Dante Abbene, devoted mother of Frances Gaudes and her husband, Edward of Derry, N.H., Paula Abbene of Dover, N.H. and her husband, Edmond Turgeon, Dante Abbene and his wife, Grace of New Boston, N.H., and Margaret Milano and her husband, John of Londonderry, N.H.; dear sister of Alfred Sordillo of Peabody and the late Florine Magno and Frances Matthews. She was the cherished grandmother of 12 and adoring great grandmother of 11 and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her Funeral Service will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist at 1 South Rd, Londonderry N.H., on Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to Tidewell Hospice House, 1144 Veronica St, Port Charlotte, Fla. 33952.For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio .com

–

Winfred Stone

Member of the American Legion, Sons of Italy of Revere and the Italian American Club

Winfred Stone of Revere died on Feb. 23.

Winfred was a member of the American Legion Post, Sons of Italy of Revere and the Italian American Club.

The beloved husband of the late Mary (DiCologero) and the late Margaret (Winters), he was the devoted father of Richard Stone and his wife, Maryann of Topsfield, Donna Cardillo and her late husband, Robert of Sandwich, Salvatore Lombardi of Nahant, James Stone of Florida and the late Linda Merrick-Stone, Catherine Stone and Margaret Spera and her surviving spouse, Lou; dear brother of Colleen Carter of North Carolina and the late Weldon, Clarence and Howard Stone. He was the cherished grandfather of nine, adoring great-grandfather of six and great-great-grandfather of one.

Family and friends are invited to join the family at St. Mary’s Church on Thursday, March 1, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., second floor. Framingham, MA 01701. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Lucy Dello Russo

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Lucy (Denietolis) Dello Russo of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away at the age of 82 on Feb. 19.

The beloved wife of the late Joseph Dello Russo, she was the cherished daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Denietolis, dear friend of Domenic “Sonny” Capizzi, sister of the late Anthony and Frank Denietolis, and loving aunt of Anthony Jr, Toni, Kristine, Steven, Frank, David, Mark, and John. She is also survived by her grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. For guestbook, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.