News Briefs

WHEELBRATOR WAITING FOR DEP DECISION

Wheelabrator Vice President of Environmental Health and Safety James Connolly issued the following statement about the operation at the Wheelabrator Saugus energy-from-waste facility:

“We believe the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) decision granting a provisional permit for the continued use of the ash monofill at Wheelabrator Saugus represents the best solution for the town, the state and the region. It will ensure continued economic benefits and jobs, community benefits including support for public education, and environmental benefits in providing clean, renewable energy, safe disposal of non-recyclable solid waste and stewardship of the adjacent Bear Creek Wildlife Sanctuary. The provision permit approval does not change the current nature, daily capacity, materials deposited, or operations at the monofill. It will not increase the monofill’s height, footprint or lateral measurement. We remain open to a dialogue with the town about a long-term plan for Wheelabrator Saugus that will maintain and enhance our economic and environmental value to the community.”

Wheelbrator Saugus is waiting for a final decision from the Department of Environmental Protection to be able to continue using the existing ash landfill. Experts estimate that if the permit is granted, the ash landfill would have 4-5 more years of capacity.. A decision on the permit request is expected in the next few weeks. The plant has been in operation since 1975.

MIDDLE SCHOOL TOURS START ON MARCH 1

Revere School officials have announced that incoming sixth grade students and their parents can take tours of the three middle schools starting on March 1 for students currently attending the Hill and Lincoln Schools. Students and their parents from only the Beachmont and Whelan Schools can receive a tour on March 5, and students and their parents from the Paul Revere School and Garfield School can take their tour on March 6.

These tours will give students and their parents a chance to look at the student’s life at the Rumney Marsh Academy, Garfield Middle School and Susan B. Anthony School for the middle school years. These tours are provided so that parents will be able to enter their three choices in order of preference for the school lottery that will be held in April.

SCOUT Pancake Breakfast ON MARCH 11

Join in as Cub Scout Pack 15 and Boy Scout Troop 15 host their Annual Pancake Breakfast at the American Legion in Revere.

Revere Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will hold a pancake breakfast on Sunday, March 11, from 9 a.m. – 12 noon at the American Legion, 249 Broadway. Tickets are adults $5 pre-sale or $6 at door children $3 pre-sale or $4 at door The menu consists of pancakes, and sausage, as well as coffee, tea, milk and orange juice. This is one of the primary fundraisers of the year for the Scouts! A collection of clothes and household items will go toward Savers FUNDrive. For tickets of more information, email: leaders@pack15revere.org

Revere Police to Run Citizen Police Academy

Chief James R. Guido announces that the Revere Police Department will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in March 2018.

The Revere Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes this spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Revere Police Department as to the responsibilities of their various units.

Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the Police Department that benefits both. Lt. Amy O’Hara will serve as the academy’s director.

Learn more about applying for the Citizen Police Academy by visiting the website link here: http://reverepolice.org/2018/01/citizens-police-academy/.–

Saugus River Watershed Council accepting applications for 2018 Scholarships

The Saugus River Watershed Council is now accepting applications for 2018 environmental scholarships. During 2018, the Saugus River Watershed Council will award one $500 Environmental Leadership Scholarship and one $500 Pamela Harris Memorial Scholarship to high school seniors graduating during the spring of 2018 and attending college next fall. This year’s recipients will be selected based upon commitment to environmental protection, academic record, demonstrated leadership in school and community activities, and statement of personal commitment to protecting the environment. Financial need may be considered on a secondary basis among finalists.

Applicants demonstrating commitment to public health aspects of environmental protection will receive preference for the new Pamela Harris Memorial Scholarship. “As a nurse, volunteer member of the Saugus Board of Health, and Saugus River Watershed Council board member, Pam was committed to improving public health for families in the Saugus River watershed by addressing even the most troubling sources of pollution,” said SRWC Executive Director Joan LeBlanc. “We are extremely pleased to provide this new scholarship to honor Pam’s tireless efforts to make a difference by protecting public health and promoting environmental stewardship,” said LeBlanc.

To be eligible applicants must live in one of the following 11 communities that are part of the Saugus River watershed: Saugus, Lynn, Lynnfield, Wakefield, Reading, Revere, Everett, Malden, Melrose, Peabody, and Stoneham. Funds may be used for college tuition, books or fees. Applications must be emailed to srw@shore.net by Friday, March 30, 2018. The scholarship application form is available at http://www.saugusriver.org/EnvironmentalScholarship.htm.

The Saugus River Watershed Council is a non-profit organization founded in 1991 to protect and restore the natural resources of the Saugus River watershed.

Italian Classes being offered

Going to Italy this year? Want to relive your heritage?

Adult Italian classes for beginners will be offered by the Appian Club of Stoneham on Tuesday evenings, starting March 20. Classes and will last eight weeks. Cost is $150 per person plus a $20 book.

Contact coordinator John Nocella for further details at 781-438-5687 or, preferably, by email at john02180@gmail.com. Please pass along to other family members, friends and neighbors.

The class is sponsored by the Appian Club of Stoneham, a non-profit, social charitable 501(c) (7) organization whose mission is to promote Italian culture and heritage.

CRONIN RINK PRESENTS ST. PATRICK’S DAY PUBLIC SKATE EVENT

On Sunday, March 18, FMC Ice Sports will be hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day Public Skate event at Cronin Rink in Revere. Have a shamrocking time at this special public skate, where you will have the chance to win prizes and giveaways. The times for the themed skate are listed below:

Sunday, March 18 – 2:40 – 4:30 p.m.

General admission is $5 per person and rental skates are available for an additional $5 on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on this and other upcoming events, please visit the rink’s official website, www.fmcicesports.com or call 1-888-74-SKATE.

Cronin Rink is located at 870 Revere Beach Pkwy in Revere, MA and is a Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) public ice skating facility managed by FMC Ice Sports.

Facility Management Corporation is an innovative leader of public recreational facility management, specializing in ice arena operations. FMC has been operating community ice arenas since its inception in 1992. The primary focus of the company is the development and expansion of affordable skating opportunities and the extension of the operating season at the ice arenas, providing year-round programming to local skating enthusiasts. For more information, please go to www.fmcicesports.com or call 1-888-74-SKATE.

Summer Youth Job ApplicationS Now Available

As part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program, the City of Revere is now accepting applications from middle school, high school and college students age 15-21 (as of May 1) who are seeking summer employment experience with the City of Revere. One must be a Revere resident.

These opportunities are paid and vary depending on funding. Job placements are located throughout the City. For additional questions, contact Michael Hinojosa at mhinojosa@revere.org or 781-286-8190.

Please note, previous employment does not guarantee new employment. All applications must be submitted to the Recreation Department (150 Beach St.) or via email to revererec@revere.org by noon on Friday, April 13. No exceptions.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants, as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.

Ward 4 Community Meetings

Councilor Patrick Keefe is pleased to announce continued Ward 4 Community Meetings.

“During my campaign I heard from many residents that they would like to hear more about what’s going on and how they can better have their voices heard. I think the ability to meet with residents face to face will not only give them the opportunity to be heard, but also bring the community even closer together and give everyone a form of inclusion. I am happy to announce that Saturday, March 3 will be our committee’s first-quarter community meeting at Luberto’s Bakery on Broadway,” he said.

The meeting will be from 1-2 p.m.

MASSPORT AIRPLANE NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.