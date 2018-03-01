License Commission Addresses Noise and Bottle Issues

The Licensing Commission has told Antonia’s at the Beach to keep the noise down, and allowed The Squire Lounge to keep serving beverages in glass bottles, despite a recent incident where a police officer was injured with a bottle.

During its Feb. 21 meeting, the commission heard how Antonia’s had to cancel several of its event due to complaints from neighbors. Restaurant Manager Rodrigo Angulo explained that about three months ago, he started hosting Spanish night on weekends featuring Spanish music and beverages. Police were called at least six times during these weekends.

“I don’t want to have a problem with the neighbors,” he said, adding he is no longer hosting these events.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers also heard the complaints, and shared that having loud events were not good for the neighborhood or the city.

Angulo speculated that the problems occurred when the late-night crowd from surrounding towns was getting a bit rowdy, with many guests showing up after 11 p.m. and staying until last call at 1 a.m.

Commissioners Linda Guinasso and Chairman Robert Selevitch said they wanted to see the establishment addressing noise control and focusing on being a good neighbor. It was also noted that better weather is coming, and more people will have open windows.

The commission also opted to allow The Squire Lounge to continue serving beverages in glass bottles. After a disturbance a few weeks ago when a Revere Police detail officer was hit in the head with a bottle, causing minor injuries, the use of plastic cups was suggested.

At the January commission meeting, plastic cups were discussed, but Commissioner Linda Guinasso was absent. The management was not fond of this idea as they were trying to keep the club upscale.

The commission voted unanimously that if there is another incident with bottles that the security film footage be sent to the commission.