Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Bellingham Avenue Blaze

Firefighters were called to 222 Bellingham Ave. on Monday night around 11 p.m.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said that the two-alarm blaze caused substantial damage to a home under renovation. He said the blaze at the two and a half wood frame home appeared to start between the floors. The home was not occupied. The house next door sustained damage to the siding, but the residents were able to stay.

“They got quiet a scare,” Bright said, adding the exact cause is under investigation.

Bright also commented on two other recent fires. He said the investigation at 81 Central Ave. was complete and they could not determine the cause of the fire. They do know that it originated on a rear porch.

The fire investigation at Sozio’s on Squire Road is still ongoing.