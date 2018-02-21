Thank You, Lt Gov Polito

We wish to offer a brief, “Thank you,” to Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito for coming to City Hall last week to personally deliver a check for a $50,000 grant earmarked for the Revere arm of The Neighborhood Developers that will establish workforce development services in Revere to assist local residents in finding newly created jobs.

The grant is part of the Urban Agenda Program and was one of just nine such grants awarded throughout the state. Polito, who was accompanied by Jay Ash, the Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, noted the need for a strong alliance among local governments, non-profits, and the business community that is essential to fostering economic success in our state’s urban areas.

Revere is a prime example — with the Wonderland transit-oriented district and the impending large-scale developments of Suffolk Downs and the NECCO candy factory site — of how disparate groups must come together to enhance development and job creation in a community.

We are grateful to Lt. Gov. Polito and Secretary Ash for including Revere in this program and for their acknowledgement of the bright future that lies ahead for our city.