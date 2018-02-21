School Committee to Hear of School Safety Plans on Feb 27

The City’s Police and Fire departments will make a presentation to the School Committee, including Mayor Brian Arrigo, on what the district is doing to ensure safety in the schools during a meeting on Feb. 27.

The announcement came in a letter than went home on Feb. 16 to parents just before the School Vacation Week. Mayor Brian Arrigo, Supt. Dianne Kelly, Fire Chief Chris Bright and Police Chief James Guido signed it.

It came in the wake of the deadly school-shooting incident last week at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, and the incident was so horrific that many local parents had questions about the plans for the Revere schools.

“We want you to know that student safety in our schools is of paramount importance to us,” read the letter. “We work annually with the Revere Police and the Fire departments to develop comprehensive School Safety and emergency plans. Our three departments also conduct multiple emergency drills in our schools each year. These drills vary in scope and focus each time so we are all practicing appropriate responses for a wide variety of scenarios.”

The presentation will come on Feb. 27 at the School Committee meeting in Revere High School. It can be viewed on Comcast Cable Channel 22.

Additionally, School Committeewoman Stacey Rizzo said the School Safety and Security Committee would hold a meeting this Thursday, Feb. 22. Committeeman Fred Sannella chairs that somewhat new committee.

While Chief Guido was immediately available for comment, Chief Bright said the situations unfolding in the nation’s schools are troubling, and he wants parents here to know they are preparing.

“We want to let all parents and students know that the School District has partnered with us very well,” he said. “We have been going in and drilling with them and doing everything humanly possible to prepare for the unimaginable…This is very real and very scary, but the public should know we’re doing everything possible to be ready.”