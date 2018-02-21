Police Briefs 02-21-2018

Police News

SHOTS FIRED

Revere Police are about to charge one individual for shooting a firearm up in the air on Feb. 18 around 3:49 a.m.

In the area of 980 Winthrop Ave., police were called to the scene for shots fired. They found several 9mm shell casings in the area.

Detectives have followed up the incident, and are preparing to charge a suspect very soon.

No one was hit in the shooting and police said it appeared that the shots were discharged into the air.

SCREECHING TIRES

A Melrose man has been charged with several offenses after screeching his tires in front of police and allegedly driving drunk.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, police had stopped two suspicious people on Washington Avenue when they noticed a truck coming at a high rate of speed. The truck screeches its tires and went around the block very fast.

Officers were able to catch up to the driver, and believed him to be intoxicated. They also found some empty beer bottles in the truck.

Nicholas Dallaire, 29, of Melrose was charged with OUI liquor and negligent operation.

Arrest Report

MONDAY, FEB. 12

Nicholas P. Dallaire, 29, of Melrose, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Edwin A. Aguilar, 20, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

Armando S. Garcia, 29, of Boston, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

James M. Bellard, 37, of Malden, was arrested on charges of malicious destruction of property in an amount greater than $250, assault and battery in a domestic situation, and breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor.