Obituaries 02-21-2018

Amanda Marie Sullivan

Of Quincy. formerly of Chelsea

Amanda Marie Sullivan of Quincy, formerly of Chelsea, died on Feb. 13.

The beloved daughter of the late Leonard Sullivan and Janet McInnis (Morse) and her late husband, Gill McInnis, she was the adored wife of the late John Flaherty, devoted mother of Felicia North and her husband, Jacob and Jonathon Sullivan; dear sister of Rose Sullivan of Dover, N.H., Steven Sullivan and his wife, Jeannine of Wilmington, David Sullivan and his wife, Rita of Revere and the late Leonard Sullivan Jr.; loving grandmother of Lily and John and cherished aunt to the late Christina Sullivan. She is also survived by her longtime friend, Jim Hartigan and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Virginia Muise

Of Tewksbury, formerly of Revere

Virginia R. (Lee) Muise of Tewksbury, formerly of Revere, died on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Wingate at Reading.

The loving wife of Leo Muise with whom she shared 60 years of marriage, she was born in Chelsea, the daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Dunn) Lee.

Virginia was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family and European travel with her husband.

In addition to her husband, she leaves three beloved children: Kevin J. Muise and his wife, Carolyn of Mendon, Mary E. Muise of Saugus and Steven P. Muise and his wife, Debbie of Tewksbury; four cherished grandchildren: Kevin, Jr., Brianna, Ryan and Nicholas. She was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy L. Muise, five sisters and three brothers.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., Saugus on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday at St. Margaret’s Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus. Time to be determined. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. For time, directions and condolences, visit: www.BisbeePorcella.com.

–

Paul Penta, Jr.

Longtime Brown Jug employee

Paul A. Penta, Jr. of Revere died on Feb. 7 after a long illness.

Paul worked at the Brown Jug for many years.

He leaves behind his father, Paul Sr., and mother, Debbie, his sister, Debbie and her husband, Jon Lindholm of Rowley, niece, Elisabeth and nephews, Ryan, Brady and Jack Lindholm.

A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 25 at the Beachmont VFW.

–

Gaetano Chilante

Of Revere

Gaetano Chilante of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 18. He was 81 years old.

The cherished son of the late Antonio and Artesina (Cestroni) Chilante, he was the beloved husband of Catherine (Swan) Chilante, loving father of Michelle Ferragamo and her husband, David, Patricia Chilante and Diane Levine and her husband, Ron; adored grandfather of Danielle Kurtz and Dylan Chilante; caring brother of Maria Giurleo and the late Paula Castri, Vincent Chilante, Guido Chilante, Luigi Chilante and Christine Turravani. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Gaetano’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 9 a.m. Friday for a Funeral Service to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gaetano’s memory to the Methuen ACAC and Nevins Farm 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Michael Gardiner Malloch

A man who could fix anything, had a good sense of humor and always put family first

Michael Gardiner Malloch passed peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 18 surrounded by his loving family at the Revere home where he was born and raised. He was 72 years old.

Mike was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1963. He worked and co-owned The Pant Shop on Munroe Street in Lynn for many years and later owned and operated Harbor Covers in Lynn where he “made clothes for boats.”

He was a former member of The Coast Guard Auxiliary, an active member of The Point of Pines Yacht Club and loved his side job as a car transporter at Hertz Corp. in East Boston.

Mike had a full life. He had a passion for food and good scotch, Willie’s Roadhouse, the New England Patriots and anything to do with Maine, especially Eastport. He could fix anything, he had a unique sense of humor, and he always put his family first.

He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends from near and far.

He leaves his high school sweetheart, Judy (Avola) Malloch with whom he shared 52 years of marriage, his beloved daughter, Susan (Malloch) Ryan, her husband, Jason and his cherished grandson, Jack Michael Ryan. He was the son of the late Delmas J. and Alice (Thompson) Malloch. He will be greatly missed by his family, extended family and friends from near and far. A special thanks goes to MGH Ellison 19 and The Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea for their extraordinary care. His family asks that you celebrate his life by raising a glass in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Funeral services will be held at the Parker Funeral Home, 35 Franklin St., Lynn, on Friday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. to which relatives and friends are invited.

Visiting hours are on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. For guest book, visit: parkermemorialfuneralhome.com.

–

Angela Griffin

Of Revere

Angela M. (Pastore) Griffin of Revere passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 19. She was 70 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Robert Griffin, she was the loving mother of Jayson Griffin and his wife, Danai of Revere, cherished grandmother of Grace Griffin, caring sister of Patricia Marshall of Bridgewater, Florence Marcotullio of Peabody and John Pastore of Revere and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Angela’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday at 8 a.m., before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a funeral mass to be celebrated in her honor at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook and directions please visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Wilbert ‘Bill’ Longfield

Retiree of United Electric Controls of Watertown

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours today, Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio and Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere for Wilbert C. “Bill” Longfield, who passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 17. He was 92 years old. His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 404 Sumner St., East Boston.

Bill was born in South Boston and raised in Chicago. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during World War II. In 1946, he married Anne Rigano of East Boston and they made their home in the Our Lady of the Assumption Parish area for 59 years.

In later years, Bill and Anne moved to Cambridge to be closer to their grandchildren.

After serving in the Navy, Bill developed his career in the electrical field, having worked for many years in Norwood. He later retired from United Electric Controls of Watertown and enjoyed his retirement days by being active in community affairs and by exercising with long walks and chats with neighborhood friends along the way. He was devoted to his passion for music and spent many hours enjoying his tunes, especially jazz and Big Band hits. Bill will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

The beloved and devoted husband of 71 years to Anne J. (Rigano) Longfield of Cambridge, he was the loving father of Diane C.L. Totten and her husband, John of Pembroke, Cape Cod and Boston, Charles L. “Chuck” Longfield and his wife, Susan “Susie” Mees–Longfield of Cambridge and the late Julie Longfield of Revere; the adored grandfather of Katherine A. “Katie” Longfield of Burlington, VT, Timothy S. Longfield and Matthew C. Longfield, both of Cambridge and his step-grandchildren: Jeff Totten, Doug Totten, Kevin Totten and Julie Totten, all formerly of Cape Cod. He was the dear brother of the late Edith, Margaret, August, Francis, Paul and Otto Longfield and is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd. Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit

www.vertuccioandsmith.com.