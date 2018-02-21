Local Hamilton College Student Competing in National Mock Trial Championship

Gianni L. Hill, son of Joanna and Michael Hill of Revere, and a first-year student at Hamilton College, will be competing in the American Mock Trial Association (AMTA) Regional Tournament as a member of Hamilton’s Mock Trial Team. The tournament will take place in Buffalo, N.Y., on Fen. 24 and 25.

Hamilton’s team will compete against teams from such schools as Colgate, Wesleyan, Cornell, and Syracuse. The teams earned the right to compete in regionals by successfully competing in invitational tournaments.

AMTA annual hosts a series of competitions to foster the development of undergraduate students in the areas of leadership, public speaking, rhetoric, and persuasion through a legal forum. The teams argue a fictional case problem, with students taking on the roles of witnesses, defense, plaintiff, and attorneys.

Hill is a graduate of Revere High School.