Goodwin May Be in Line for Chief Position

Former Revere Police Lt. John Goodwin, who became the deputy police chief in Winthrop in April could be in line to become the next chief of police in Winthrop.

On Tuesday night, it was expected that Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty would be appointed full-time town manager, and then would give up his post as police chief. As the new town manager Delehanty would suggest a police chief candidate to Town Council for consideration.

Goodwin, 55, spent 23 years on the Revere Police Department, and worked closely with the Winthrop Police Department on various investigations. Goodwin’s strong points are his community engagement and 21st-century policing.