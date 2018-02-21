Former Police Chief Tops City Salary List

Former Revere Police Chief Terence Reardon, who still works in the department as a police executive officer, was the highest-paid city employee with $214,541 including detail pay of $67,592.

The Revere Journal obtained the city and school employee salary list based on W2 tax information for all employees, a public record. A total of 2,347 people received a paycheck from the city in 2017, ranging from $214,541 to $10.43. Given the spread, the Journal has chosen to publish all wage information over $50,000, roughly 1,000 employees.