Police Briefs 02-14-2018

Arrest Report

FRIDAY, FEB. 2

Efrain O. Ortiz-Torres, 35, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SATURDAY, FEB. 3

John Arthur Viera, 56, of Saugus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and o charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had been suspended (subsequent offense). He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

MONDAY, FEB. 5

Rasean Keith Sorrell Jr., 24, of 15 Endicott Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger and disorderly conduct. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a red light violation.

Oscar V. Zavala-Enamorado, 20, of 69 Winthrop Ave., was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle after his right to operate had bene suspended, attaching plates, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 7

Peter W. Degan, 61, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine and distribution of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Renee Zirpolo, 50, of East Boston, was arrested on charges of distribution of a Class B controlled narcotic substance and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Yaseen Butt, 18, of 364 Ocean Ave., was arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds and illegal possession of a Class D controlled narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Winthrop man arrested for drug trafficking following multi-jurisdictional investigation

Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty reported that a joint investigation between the Winthrop and Revere Police Departments, as well as the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, resulted in the arrest of a Winthrop man on drug trafficking charges.

Peter Degan, 61, of Pond Street, Winthrop, is charged with: seven counts distributing a Class B drug, cocaine and trafficking in cocaine

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, following a three-month investigation by the Winthrop Police Department, Revere Police Department and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Degan was arrested in Revere.

A subsequent search warrant was executed at Degan’s Pond Street home in Winthrop on Wednesday, Feb. 7, which resulted in the seizure of more than two kilograms of cocaine, $725,000 in cash and materials used for packaging and distributing narcotics

“I want to commend our officers, along with the Revere detectives and Suffolk Sheriff’s Department for their hard work in this case,” Chief Delehanty said. “Through this regional partnership, we were able to remove dangerous drugs from our streets.”

This arrest is part of Operation Waterfront — a larger effort by partnering law enforcement agencies to target the sale and purchase of narcotics, specifically at establishments on Shirley Avenue in Revere and at Revere Beach.

The operation and subsequent investigation led police to Degan, who was allegedly using his home as a base to traffic drugs into Revere and surrounding communities. The investigation is ongoing.

“The operation will result in the prosecution of an additional five defendants who were involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics within the City of Revere,” Revere Police Chief James Guido said. “This case exemplifies that our officers are working diligently together to keep our streets safe. Narcotics dealing on our streets and within our businesses will not be tolerated.”

Megan was arraigned today in Chelsea District Court and is being held on $3 million bail.

Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo praised the efforts of the departments saying, “Thanks to the combined police work by the Revere and Winthrop police departments, along with the Suffolk Sheriff’s Department, our residents and our streets are safer today. Narcotics-related crime is a scourge that harms our communities in a multitude of ways, and we all are indebted to law enforcement for their vigilance and professionalism in protecting our communities.”

These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.