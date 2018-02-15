Obituaries 02-14-2018

Dr. Adrian Costanza

Well known Orthodontist

Dr. Adrian J. Costanza, an Orthodontist in Revere, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Costanza, a pharmacist in Revere, he attended Revere High School from 1945 to 1949 while also studying classical piano and accordion and playing with local big bands in the area. He was known for his incredible rendition of “Flight of the Bumble-Bee” on the accordion, and mastering the “Bellow” technique, which very few players could perform.

His scholarly and musical achievements granted him acceptance to the pre-med program at Boston College, as well as a musical scholarship to the New England Conservatory. He chose the path to dentistry, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in 1953 from Boston College and a doctor of dental surgery degree from Loyola University, Chicago in 1957.

At dental school, he was President of the St Apollonia Dental Guild, a member of the Delta Sigma Delta fraternity serving as a senior page, and initiated into the Blue Key National Honor Fraternity. Upon graduating dental school, he entered the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Base in Ohio and served two years as a captain in the Dental Corps.

He then returned to Revere to reside and open a dental practice right next to his new house where he and his wife, Revere High School sweetheart, Barbara De Angelis, raised their two children Craig and Caren. The two, many years later, built their dream house in Swampscott, but always continued to maintain their relationships with family and friends in Revere.

As well as practicing dentistry and fatherhood, Adrian also became a fourth degree Knight of Columbus, and a member of the St. Anthony’s Holy Name Society, where they were also parishioners. While his son attended Sunday School at St. Anthony’s, Adrian realized they were understaffed and became the spiritual director and principal of the Sunday School at the request of then Rev. Msgr. Guido L. Pollatta; donating over 20 hours a week of his time for 11 years of service and helping to build the program from a few hundred students to well over 1,000. He received an Honorary Award from then Gov. Michael Dukakis for his dedication.

Upon graduating from Loyola Dental, he had been accepted to their graduate program for orthodontics, but decided to serve with the Air Force instead. Then, after 17 years practicing general dentistry, Adrian fulfilled his true passion by being accepted into the Tufts Graduate Orthodontics Program, becoming one of the oldest students to ever do so.

Upon graduating in 1975, he then opened orthodontic practices in Revere and Danvers, all the while maintaining memberships with the Massachusetts Dental Society, North Metropolitan District Dental Society, American Association of Orthodontics, and the North East Society of Orthodontics.

He also had a love for bowling and was a member of several leagues, and known for his consistency and reliability in his scoring. His ultimate passion was his family; his older brother, Carl and his late wife, Lorraine and, daughters Lorrie and Lianne; his younger brother Edmond and his son, Guy, and his late son, Joe, and wife, Grace; his son Dr. Craig and his wife, Libby and their two boys, Alec and Matthew; and his daughter, Caren and her husband, Steve D’Agnese, and their son Marco… the true “celebrity” of the family. Adrian loved “Brothers Night,” meeting with his brothers and family members once a month at different restaurants, and family gatherings where he would play piano and accordion with his grandsons, as well as a few games of billiards in between.

He also mastered the art of wine -aking, producing a Cabernet and Merlot that quite impressed family and friends, as well as several restaurant owners in the area. Adrian met his beautiful wife Barbara in high school, where they became soulmates and will forever remain as one.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at noon at St Anthony’s Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Patricia Muse

Devoted mother with a warm and welcoming personality

Patricia M. Muse of Mill Street in Springvale, Maine died on Jan. 21 at the Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford. She was 61 years old.

Patricia was born on March 15, 1956 in Chelsea, the daughter of John and Clarice (Howe) Copello, Sr. She married Lawrence E. Muse on July 8, 2000 at the Gazebo in Goodall Park. Together they enjoyed trips to Nova Scotia, going to Dolly Wood in Tennessee and spending time in the Smokey Mountains.

Patricia worked for many years at the Meadowmere Resort in Ogunquit in the housekeeping department and also worked at the corner store by her home in Springvale. Patti was very excited and proud to obtain her GED through the adult education program; as she and her only daughter attended classes together. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending the day with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her “Mimi.” The holidays were extra special as she taught them the fine art of making their own Christmas wreaths. Patti was known to have an assortment of dogs in her life and believed in adoption through the local shelters.

Patti was a devoted mother with a warm and welcoming personality. She enjoyed a hot cup of coffee and visits with her sisters in Massachusetts. She will be dearly missed and her love and memories will live on within her large, extended family.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Copello and her son-in-law, James Moise of Salem, N.H.; her sons, James Copello of Springvale and Timothy Sweeney, Jr. of Sanford; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; her four sisters, Paula MacDonald of Revere, Joanie Ely of Everett, Anna Breen of Lynn and Helen Fahey of Saugus and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Patti was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence E. Muse in 2014 and by her brother, John Copello, Jr. of Chelsea and Cathy Ippolito of California.

Funeral arrangements were by the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., Alfred, Maine. In lieu of flowers, and with Patti’s love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

–

Paul Penta, Jr.

Longtime Brown Jug employee

Paul A. Penta, Jr. of Revere died on Feb. 7 after a long illness.

Paul worked at the Brown Jug for many years.

He leaves behind his father, Paul, Sr. and mother, Debbie, his sister, Debbie and her husband, Jon Lindholm of Rowley, niece, Elisabeth and nephews, Ryan, Brady and Jack Lindholm.

A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 25 at the Beachmont VFW.

–

Richard Buttiglieri

U.S. Army National Guard retiree

Richard Buttiglieri of Peabody, formerly of Revere and Randolph, died on Feb. 10.

Richard retired from the U.S. Army National Guard after 35 years of service.

He was the devoted father of Steven Buttiglieri and his wife, Amy of Westborough, Diane Conroy and her husband, Philip of Norwood, Ron Buttiglieri of Florida and Rich Buttiglieri and his wife, Kelly of Stow; cherished grandfather of eight; dear brother of the late Benny, Frank, Bobby, Phil and Tony Buttiglieri and caring brother in law to Kay. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, Feb. 16, at 10:45 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Lynnfield at noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Theresa ‘Terry’ Conte

Former Blue Cross/Blue Shield claims clerk;

co-owned Malden Street Market in Revere with her husband, Pat

Theresa M. “Terry” (Reagan) Conte passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere. She was 88 years old.

Terry was born and raised in Medford and a graduate of Medford High School, Class of 1947. On Sept. 12, 1954, Terry married Pasquale “Pat” Conte. The couple settled in Revere where they began their life together and raised their children.

For many years, Terry worked alongside her husband, Pat, when they owned and operated Malden Street Market in Revere. Later, Terry became a Claims Clerk at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Massachusetts, a position she held for over 10 years.

Although Terry had many jobs and was not afraid of hard work, she was dedicated to her family first. She was a loving wife, mother and nana. When she wasn’t busy with working and her family, she would crochet and she loved to read.

The beloved wife of 63 years to Pasquale “Pat” Conte of Revere, she was the loving mother of Patrick E. Conte and his wife, Lisa of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Nancy M. Claveau and her husband, Paul M. of Danvers, David W. Conte and his wife, Janice M. of Reading and Steven J. Conte and his wife, Laura A. of Amesbury; cherished nana of Alyssa R. Conte of Wakefield, Michael P. Claveau of Danvers, Alec J. Conte of Medford and Elizabeth T. Claveau of Danvers and Shannon J. Conte of Amesbury; dear sister of the late Marie Bates and Robert Reagan. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Salvation Army, 258 Chestnut St., Chelsea, MA 02150. For more information, visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Marie Butera

Of East Boston

Marie R. (Puopolo) Butera of East Boston passed away at the age of 94 on Feb. 10.

The beloved wife of the late Vincent Butera, she was the loving mother of Vincent Butera and his wife, Nancy of Revere, cherished daughter of the late Raffaele and Rosina Puopolo, dear sister of the late Anna Leo, Mildred Ruocco and Augistino Puopolo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Marie’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday morning Feb. 15, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a service in our chapel of the resurrection at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book and directions, visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Dorothy Cordaro

Lifelong Revere resident to whom family was everything

Dorothy Cordaro, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Feb. 8.

Family was everything to Dorothy and her precious granddaughters meant the world to her. She was a great cook and enjoyed living at Friendly Gardens with her many friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

The devoted mother of Jim Cordaro and his wife, Darlene of Derry, N.H., she was the cherished grandmother of Stephanie Gethers and her husband, Morgan of California and Nicole Cordaro of Derry, N.H.; dear sister of the late Frank Cordaro and loving aunt of Peter and Cathy Cordaro.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere, today, Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 10:30 a.m., followed by prayer service at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Thomas Boyan, Sr.

Died recently

Thomas Boyan Sr. passed away on Feb. 5. He was 60 years old.

Thomas was born in Winthrop to Robert and Mary Boyan. He was the husband of Andrea Boyan; devoted father of Thomas Boyan Jr. of Revere, Christina Boyan and her fiancé, Elliot King of Falmouth, and Andrew Boyan of East Boston; dear brother of Mary Kennedy, Robert, John and Carol Boyan and the late Trudy Lumia. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, East Boston.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

–

Gerardo Iannuzzi

Of Revere

Gerardo Iannuzzi of Revere passed away on Feb. 9.

He was the beloved husband of Carmela (Pasquariello) Iannuzzi, devoted father of Jim Iannuzzi and his wife, Barbara of Peabody, Frank Iannuzzi of Revere, and Rita Holden and her husband, Bill of Salem, N.H.; cherished grandfather of Anthony and Nick Iannuzzi, and Gina and Sean Holden; dear brother of Maria (Iannuzzi) Forgione of Canada, Artillio, Antonio, and Esterina Iannuzzi, all of Italy and the late Carmen and Pasquale Iannuzzi. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Antonetta Salamone

Of Wakefield, formerly of Revere

Antonetta Salamone of Wakefield, formerly of Revere, passed away on Feb. 8.

The beloved wife of the late Charles Salamone, she was the devoted mother of Paul Salamone and his spouse, Paul Cover of Texas, Lucia Salamone of Florida, Angelo Salamone of Lynnfield, and Joseph Salamone of Revere; dear sister of Domenico Tummino of Italy, Gino Tummino of Germany, Joseph Tummino of Revere and Florida and the late Charles Tummino. She was the cherished grandmother of seven and adoring great-grandmother of five and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.