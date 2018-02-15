News Briefs

$1.5 Million for Northern Strand Community Trail

The Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has approved a $1.5 million grant regarding the development of the Northern Strand Community Trail led by a Revere on the Move partner organization, Bike to the Sea.

Revere has a one-mile stretch in North Revere. The Northern Strand Community Trail has been in development for over 20 years. The North Revere segment is a major part in the project that creates a continuous 7.5-mile rail trail running from West Everett, through Malden and Revere to the Saugus River and soon into Lynn. The North Revere segment allows users to enjoy spectacular views of the Rumney Marsh.

The funding, awarded through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA) Gateway City Parks Program, enables the design of the trail, development of bid-ready construction documents, and receipt of all necessary construction permits. When completed, the trail will span 10 miles and run through the communities of Everett, Lynn, Malden, Revere, and Saugus along the rail bed of the former Saugus Branch Railroad.

Parents Forum Open Meeting FEBRUARY 16

Interested community members are welcome to attend an open meeting of Parents Forum on Friday, Feb. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Chelsea Revere Family Network, 67 Crescent Ave., Chelsea. Parent participants who have attended the first three sessions of the four-session workshop will receive certificates and describe how Parents Forum has helped them. Two-way English-Spanish translation will be provided.

The location is a CAPIC / Community Action Program Inner City site and Jeannette Velez, director, says that “the Parents Forum workshop aligns perfectly with our center’s goals to build on family strengths and bolster parental leadership.”

Winthrop Parents Forum coordinator Therese Ockenden explains that the positive and preventive program “can help all families because it gives parents a chance to reflect on the values they want to transmit to their children.” R.S.V.P.s for the Feb. 16 morning meeting are requested: Contact therese@parentsforum.org or ocken001@umn.edu.

Airing in February on local community access television is a 20-minute interview with Therese Ockenden and Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan by Judie VanKooiman for her “Life Issues” show. The show is available on YouTube [ bit.ly/2s9rISo ].

The Parents Forum Book and Toy Exchange held Jan. 20 at the Cummings School in Winthrop was a success and, with continuing support from Anita Preble, director of Winthrop Parents Network, the program plans a one-day workshop on Saturday, April 28, 2018, location to be decided.

[Further information: www.parentsforum.org / Contacts: Therese Ockenden, above, and Eve Sullivan eve@parentsforum.org]

Democratic City Committee Announces Caucus to Elect Delegates

Registered Democrats in Revere will hold a caucus on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Ocean Gate Tower Community Room (382 Ocean Ave., Revere) to elect delegates and alternates to the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s state convention will be held June 1-2 at the DCU Center in Worcester, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to endorse Democratic candidates for statewide office, including Constitutional Officers and gubernatorial candidates.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Revere. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 18 by Sept. 18, 2018 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.

The allocation for the City of Revere’s Delegates to this year’s convention are as follows:

Ward 1 – Four Delegates (Two Males/Two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 2 – Three Delegates (One Male/One Female/1 Either) and three Alternates

Ward 3 – Four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 4 – Four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 5 – Four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 6 – Four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our Party,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford.

For more information on the caucus or the Committee please contact Chair Ricky Serino at chair.reveredems@gmail.com or check out the Committee’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RevereDems/.

Revere Police to Run Citizen Police Academy

Chief James R. Guido is happy to announce that the Revere Police Department will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in March 2018.

The Revere Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes this spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Department as to the responsibilities of their various units. Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the Academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the police department that benefits both. Lieutenant Amy O’Hara will serve as the academy’s director.

The tentative agenda includes a tour of the police station, a ride along with officers and a K9 demonstration. Participants will also learn about the department’s patrol division, criminal investigation division, narcotic investigations; and topics such as gang intervention, domestic violence, and the inner workings of the police department.

The Revere Police Department Citizens Police Academy is offered to all Revere residents 18 years of age or older, a business owner in the city or otherwise have a vested interest in the community. Due to the sensitivity of the content of classroom discussion, simple background checks are mandated and the police chief approves the final selection of participants. Candidates must be able to commit to the class schedule, only one excused absence will be allowed in order to graduate and receive a Certificate of Completion. Class size will be limited to 20 people.

This will be a 10-week program with graduation ceremonies on week 10. The Academy will meet once per week on Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m. at the Revere Police Department Community Room. Each session will last approximately two-three hours. The academy will run from March 14 through May 9, with graduation on May 16. Applications can be found online and downloaded at http://reverepolice.org/2018/01/citizens-police-academy/ or you can obtain one at the Revere Police Department in the Records Department, 400 Revere Beach Parkway, during business hours. Completed applications should be submitted to the Revere Police Department Records Department Att: Citizens Police Academy 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, Mass. All applications must be returned/postmarked by Feb. 9. Accepted applicants will be notified no later than March 1. Upon acceptance to the Citizens Police Academy, there will be a $50 administrative fee. Light refreshments will be served during each session.

Summer Youth Job ApplicationS Now Available

As part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program, the City of Revere is now accepting applications from middle school, high school and college students age 15-21 (as of May 1) who are seeking summer employment experience with the City of Revere. One must be a Revere resident.

These opportunities are paid and vary depending on funding. Job placements are located throughout the City. For additional questions, contact Michael Hinojosa at mhinojosa@revere.org or 781-286-8190.

Please note, previous employment does not guarantee new employment. All applications must be submitted to the Recreation Department (150 Beach St.) or via email to revererec@revere.org by noon on Friday, April 13. No exceptions.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants, as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.

LOCAL ROADWAY CHANGES POSTED

In an effort to provide greater public safety for local pedestrians and traffic going to the Garfield School, Eliot Road is now a permanent one-way heading westbound from Porter Avenue to Clark Road. Standish Road is now a permanent one way eastbound from Eliot Road to Porter Avenue. The only correct way to get to the Garfield school is to take Standish Road from Eliot Road take a left at Garfield Avenue. Porter Avenue. is one-way northbound from Standish Road to Eliot Road. Clark Road is now a permanent one-way Northbound from Eliot Road to Wolcott Road and Curtis Road is a permanent one-way southbound from Wolcott Road to Eliot Road. Also, Arlington Avenue is now a permanent one-way Northbound from James Street to Centennial Avenue. These actions were approved by the Revere Traffic Commission last fall after public hearings were conducted to allow emergency vehicles to safely reach any responding locations on these streets. The speed limit on these roads is 20 mph.

DOR OPENED FOR TAX FILING

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) has opened the state tax filing season, which will run through Tuesday, April 17.

In order to enhance fraud prevention and speed up refund processing, taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns electronically. Massachusetts is a member of the FreeFile Alliance*, a nonprofit coalition of tax software providers partnered with the IRS and a number of other states. Most taxpayers fall into the income eligibility requirements for free filing; additional information is available at mass.gov/efile.

DOR launched a new opt-in fraud prevention program for the 2017 tax season that will allow taxpayers to gain more control over their personal information. Taxpayers that opt-in to the new program will receive a confirmation request from MassTaxConnect when a return is filed using the participating taxpayer’s social security number. Once confirmation is received, the return will be processed. To opt-in, taxpayers can call 617.887.MDOR or send an e-message through the MassTaxConnect website at mass.gov/masstaxconnect.

“The Department of Revenue’s top priority is refund fraud prevention. Last tax season we stopped roughly $40 million in fraudulent returns and we continue to deploy system enhancements that detect fraud while releasing legitimate refunds in a timely manner,” said Christopher C. Harding, Commissioner of Revenue. “We look forward to working with taxpayers during this filing season and encourage taxpayers to reach out to the Department with any questions or concerns.”

DOR estimates that 75-percent of online returns will be processed in two-three days and expects most refunds will be issued in less than two weeks. Taxpayers can check their refund status on MassTaxConnect at mass.gov/masstaxconnect.

Avoid delays by taking the following steps:

E-file returns and select direct deposit of your refund.

If filing on paper, do not use forms with watermarks and do not staple or paperclip forms.

Ask for Help. Taxpayer help is always available on DOR’s website, with topics ranging from how to find a tax preparer to tax law changes. You’ll find options for free tax help for taxpayers who qualify like the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs; locations are available across Massachusetts.

* Please note that the Massachusetts Department of Revenue does not endorse or recommend any particular tax preparation software.

Dawson joins Mass. Mortgage Bankers Assoc. Bd. of Directors

Dawn Dawson, Vice President of Mortgage Operations & Secondary Market at Metro Credit Union, has joined the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association board of directors. Founded in 1976, the MMBA is the largest mortgage association in New England and recognized as one of the most successful in the country. MMBA offers the most comprehensive member services to over 225 corporate members throughout the region.

“I’m honored to serve on the board of directors of the Massachusetts Mortgage Bankers Association,” said Dawson. “I look forward to working with the board to address key issues and concerns facing the banking industry and to advocate for policies that will assist consumers with the goal of homeownership.”

Dawson, who has over 20 years of mortgage industry experience, joined Metro Credit Union in 2012 and has been instrumental in elevating the mortgage operations department to better assist members through training, development, and encouraging maximum efficiency. In an effort to assist potential and existing homeowners in Lawrence, Dawson also worked with MassHousing on the creation of a customized mortgage program called “At Home in Lawrence”. This program offers special loan terms designed to help inner city residents who otherwise may not have been able to gain financing. The program has since expanded to several other communities.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.7 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 190,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Learn more at www.metrocu.org.