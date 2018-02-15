Councillors Seeking Mass DOT to Install Route 1 Sound Barriers

For years the abutters of Route 1 have put up with the noise from millions of cars, and now some city councillors want to have Mayor Brian Arrigo contact the MassDOT to install barriers along Route 1 between Route 16 and Copeland Circle.

Ward 5 Councillor Charles Patch, Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe and Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna teamed up on a motion at last last week’s council meeting. Patch said he and the late Councillor Robert Haas Jr. tried to get barriers installed in 2011 and received no response.

“We should get more respect from the state and federal government,” Patch said..

Keefe noted that more affluent communities are often granted sound barriers.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky pointed out that Saugus got barriers along Route 1 installed along a new ball field.

“It’s a quality-of-life issue,” he said.

Barriers are easily seen along the Massachusetts Turnpike, stretches of Route 95 in Topsfield, Boxford and Rowley.