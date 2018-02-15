Annual Harpoon Shamrock Splash Set for March 11

Save the Harbor/Save the Bay will host their seventh annual Harpoon Shamrock Splash on Sunday, March 11, at M Street Beach in South Boston to raise money for free beach events and programs on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket. In 2017, Save the Harbor awarded $5,000 to Revere organizations to support free events including the International Sand Sculpting Festival on Revere Beach Boulevard. For just $25, participants can enjoy refreshing Harpoon beer, tasty treats, a terrific beach party and a chance to win round-trip flights from JetBlue, terrific swag from Harpoon and other great prizes for best costume and biggest fundraiser.

The Harpoon Shamrock Splash began in 2011 to jump-start free events and activities on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket. In 2017, the Harpoon Shamrock Splash raised more than $55,000 to support nearly 100 free concerts, beach festivals, sand raking competitions, and circus performances in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

“There is simply no better way to celebrate the end of winter than with a quick dip in the cool clean water of Boston Harbor, followed by a refreshing Harpoon and burgers on the beach with your friends” said Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s spokesman Bruce Berman, who has splashed each year since the event began. “Sure, you will be cold for a few minutes but the warm feeling you get from raising funds for a great cause will last all year long.”

Save the Harbor plans to top last year’s record and raise $60,000 to support free events and programs on the region’s public beaches this year. Register online before the event at www.shamrocksplash.org for just $20, or register on the day of for $25. Registration includes a beer, a burger, a Harpoon Koozie, and the chance to win round-trip flights on JetBlue for best costume and biggest fundraiser. Start a team, invite friends to join, and help Save the Harbor make a big splash on the beach in 2018.

“We’re grateful for the fact that we get to do what we do – make great beer – because of the support of our friends and neighbors. So when we have a chance to return the favor, especially with a group like Save the Harbor/Save the Bay, we’re happy to do so.” said Harpoon Brewery President Charlie Storey. “I’m not as happy about jumping in the frigid water – but, as Bruce says, the cause (not to mention the food and beers!) make it all worth it!”

At the Splash Kick-Off party at Harpoon Brewery on Jan. 30, Save the Harbor’s President Patricia Foley thanked event sponsors at Harpoon Brewery, JetBlue, Mix 104.1, B. Good, L.L. Bean and the Blue Sky Collaborative, and their Better Beaches Program Funding Partners at The Boston Foundation, The Harold Whitworth Pierce Charitable Trust, the Richard Saltonstall Foundation, National Grid and Comcast. “We would also like to thank the Massachusetts Legislature, the Baker-Polito administration and the Metropolitan Beaches Commission for their support for local beaches, and to their partners at the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Boston Centers for Youth and Families and the Greater Boston YMCA for their support.”

Register today at www.shamrocksplash.org to join Save the Harbor/Save the Bay on the beach on March 11th.

About Save the Harbor/Save the Bay

As the region’s leading voice for clean water and continued public investment in Boston Harbor, the region’s public beaches, and the Boston Harbor Islands, Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s mission is to restore and protect Boston Harbor, Massachusetts Bay and the marine environment and share them with the public for everyone to enjoy. For more information about Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and the work we do, please visit www.savehtheharbor.org, “Sea, Sand & Sky” at blog.savetheharbor.org, or follow savetheharbor on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.