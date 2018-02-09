Winter Prompts Call for More Efficient Shoveling

After the Jan. 4 storm, there were many sidewalks not cleared for walkers, especially local students, prompting two of the city councillors to submit a new public ordinance for snow, slush, and ice on sidewalks.

Council Vice-President Joanne McKenna and Council President Jessica Giannino submitted the ordinance.

McKenna said this is for commercial and residential properties. She would like to see the fines increased, especially on the routes to schools.

Councillor Anthony Zambuto asked about senior citizens’ responsibilities, and was told there is an exemption for senior citizens.

Councillor George Rotondo suggested the city DPW run a Bobcat up and down the sidewalks of Broadway.

The council voted to hold a public hearing on the ordinance on Feb. 26.