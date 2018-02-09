Two-Alarm Fire Strikes on Central Avenue

Revere Firefighters, along with crews from Chelsea and Everett battled a two-alarm blaze Monday morning at 81 Central Ave.

According to resident Craig Johnson, his wife woke him up after 4 a.m. screaming that she smelled something. They grabbed their two children and went to exit the building when his wife turned around to get her son’s medication. He was diagnosed with Type I diabetes last week, and they were sleeping lightly so they could wake up every three hours to monitor his blood sugar. Johnson also banged on the door to wake the woman in the first floor apartment.

When crews arrived on the scene there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-unit home.

Fire Chief Chris Bright said this fire reminded him of the fire on Tafts Avenue this summer, the way the back of the house suffered the most damage.

“Flames were coming from the attic and the rear of the house on the second floor,” Bright said.

The siding on the house next door was also damaged, and had two windows blow out.

“We freaked out when all we did was turn around and see orange,” Johnson said.

Roads were closed between Beach Street and Broadway while crews were on the scene.

The fire is under investigation.

In total, five people from 81 Central Ave. and five people from the damaged home next door were evacuated. The Red Cross was on hand to assist.