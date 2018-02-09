Revere City Council Motions

The following motions were considered at the Feb. 5 Revere City Council meeting:

18-035 Motion presented by Councillor Morabito: That the City Council accept the provisions of Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 64N, Section 3 as amended by chapter 55 of the Acts of 2017. The acceptance of this provision imposes a 3-percent local tax option on marijuana sales. The revenue generated from the local tax option shall be used to fun education on substance abuse and to help with addiction recovery. Further, that in accordance condition #10 of special permit C-15-12 (permit for the operation of a medical marijuana treatment center on Lot A at 44 Railroad St.), that when the applicant enters into a host community agreement with the City of Revere, the host community agreement shall include a community impact fee of 3 percent of gross sales per year for five years (Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 94G, Section 3(d) as amended by Chapter 55 of the Act of 2017). Sent to Legislative Affairs Subcommittee.

18-036 Motion presented by Councillor Morabito, Councillor Keefe: That the City Council order the following proposed ordinance to a public hearing: An Ordinance Prohibiting Disposable Plastic Bags. Sent to a Public Hearing on Feb. 26.

18-037 Motion presented by Council Vice-President McKenna, Council President Giannino: That the City Council order the following ordinance to a public hearing: An Ordinance Relative to Snow, Slush, and Ice on Sidewalks. Sent to a Public Hearing on Feb. 26.

18-038 Motion presented by Councillor Novoselsky: That the Mayor provide an accounting of the list of sidewalk repairs approved by the City Council last year in the amount of $200,000. The accounting shall include the complete list of locations of potential sidewalks to be repaired, the locations of sidewalks repaired and the amount of money spent as of this date (Feb. 1, 2018). So ordered.

18-039 Motion presented by Councillor Novoselsky: That the Mayor include the FY19 funding the installation of HP crosswalk ramps on Eliot Road at the intersections of Porter Avenue, Garfield Avenue, Curtis Road, and Clark Road. There are many Elderly and HP residents on Eliot Road in homes and at the RHA facility that have difficulty crossing at the intersections. So ordered.

18-040 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo, Councillor Powers: That the Mayor direct the City Engineer, along with outside engineering firm, CDM Smith, meet and discuss a long-term solution to the flooding problems that exist on Sagamore Street, Further, that this meeting be held in conjunction with the Public Works Sub-Committee to allow for impacted residents to be informed of the meeting by virtue of the public/open meeting law so they can provide testimony as to their individual situations. Continued to next meeting.

18-041 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo, Council Vice-President McKenna: That the Mayor and Inspectional Services contact the owner of One Beach Street to investigate the compliance of the original plan which was to make this a 55 and older building. Further, that a report verifying and/or confirming residents in that building are all incompliance with what was originally expected and agreed to is sent to the City Council. Continued to next meeting.

18-042 Motion presented by Councillor Powers: That the Mayor request the owners or their representatives of Wonderland to come before the City Council to discuss the following: 1.) Why has the demolition of Wonderland Park Ceased? 2.) With regards to several piles of rubble in the parking lot, is there any contaminated material? 3.) When will the broken glass in the grandstand and clubhouse be removed, which constitutes a danger to the public? And 4.) When the demolition will be completed? So ordered.

18-043 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo: That the Mayor request all future Site Plan Review meetings to be held in the City Council Chambers and televised just like any other board in the interest of complete transparency. Continued to the next meeting.

18-044 Motion presented by Councillor Rizzo, Councillor Novoselsky: That the Mayor instruct the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department inmate crew to pay special attention to open space at the corner of North Shore Road and Beach Street. This area is a spot that attracts trash and other debris on a regular basis. Continued to the next meeting.

18-045 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the proposed zoning amendment for the Suffolk Downs Overlay District include a condition for a 15-percent inclusionary zoning for affordable housing. Sent to Zoning Subcommittee.

18-046 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the following Special Legislation be approved: An Act Relative to the Tenure of Office of the City Clerk of the City of Revere Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives in General Court assembled, and by the authority of the same as follows: SECTION 1. Notwithstanding section 12 of chapter 41 or section 18 of chapter 43 of the General Laws, the city clerk of the city of Revere, at the time this act takes effect, shall hold office continuously until a vacancy occurs by death, resignation, or retirement. The City Council shall remove her only in the case of just cause in accordance with the provisions of section 41 of chapter 31 of the General Laws. SECTION 2. Any vacancy occurring shall cause this act to be repealed. The vacancy shall be filled by the City Council pursuant to section 18 of chapter 43 of the General Laws. Section 3. This act shall take effect upon its passage. Motion passes.

18-047 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere look into the feasibility of building a new Revere High School in the Cooledge Street projects while simultaneously building apartment-style housing for current and future residents. Sent to Ways and Means Subcommittee.

18-048 Motion presented by Councillor Rotondo: That the City of Revere conduct a community health assessment. The objective of this assessment is to determine the various types of illnesses our community faces. Additionally, that this health survey take into account citizens receiving home care, and medical calls in the city over a one-year period. This survey should be broken down by adult and pediatric. Sent to the Public Safety Subcommittee.

18-049 Motion presented by Council Vice-President McKenna, Councillor Patch, Councillor Keefe: That the Mayor contact MassDOT to request the installation of sound barriers along Route 1 between Route 16 and Copeland Circle. Commuters during the work week utilize Route 1 from points north of Boston, Route 128 and Interstate 95, causing a regional traffic problem that directly impacts the quality of life of Revere residents. So ordered.

18-050 Motion presented by Councillor Patch, Council Vice-President McKenna: That the Mayor request MassDOT to clean Route 1 from Asti Avenue to Copeland Circle. The amount of litter on this stretch of highway is an eyesore and affects the quality of life residents who own property bordering this stretch of state highway. So ordered.

18-051 Motion presented by Council Vice-President McKenna, Councillor Novoselsky, Councillor Powers: That the City of Revere establish an evacuation plan for Revere Beach Boulevard. The current plan on file with the Fire Department is outdated and does not take into account any of the new and future development occurring on the boulevard. So ordered. So ordered.

18-052 Motion presented by Council Vice-President McKenna, Councillor Novoselky, Councillor Powers: That the Mayor request the DCR to amend the parking regulations on Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard in the vicinity the new residential developments on Ocean Avenue and Revere Beach Boulevard in the vicinity the new residential developments on Ocean Avenue. It is the understanding of the City Council that the management of the buildings charges its residents a monthly fee to park on site. Residents avoid the additional cost by parking on the public way reducing traffic flow to one lane on Ocean Avenue and eliminating parking for visitors to Revere Beach. The current regulations (four-hour parking) in place are not enforced by the State Police or DCR. So ordered.