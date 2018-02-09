Obituaries 02-07-2018

Gabriel ‘Steve’ Festa

Of Malden, formerly of Revere and East Boston

Gabriel S. “Steve” Festa of Malden, formerly of Revere and East Boston, died recently.

He was the beloved husband for over 45 years of Gail M. (DeMattia) Festa; loving son of Gaetano D. Festa and his deceased wife, Mary (Moscatelli) Festa. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor “Steve’s” life by gathering in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights) East Boston, today, Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church, Revere for a Funeral Mass celebrating “Steve’s” Life. Private interment services will follow. In lieu of flowers and in honoring Gabriel, memorial donations may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300 Rockville MD 20852. For more information: www.ruggieromh.com.

–

Beatrice Ciampoli

Retired registered nurse

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Friday, Feb.9, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. for Beatrice L. (Boudrow) Ciampoli who passed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at her Revere residence ending a long illness. She was 92 years old.

She was born in Everett, attended Everett schools and was a 1942 graduate of Everett High School. She then continued on to the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in her 38-year nursing career took her throughout Boston and the North Shore working at the former Boston State Hospital and Danvers State Hospital, the Revere Grover Manor Hospital, the Oak Island Rehabilitation Center of Revere, the Lynn Hospital and others. In 1945, Beatrice joined the Cadet Nursing Corps.

Her late husband of 66 years, Albert E. Ciampoli passed on March 2, 2017. She was the cherished mother of David P. Ciampoli and his wife, Karen of Saugus, Benjamin Ciampoli and his wife,

Mary-Lou, Nina Green and Retired Revere Patrolman Paul J. Ciampoli, all of Revere, Karen Messina and her husband, James of Alton, N.H. and the late Linda M. Shaughnessy; the adored grandmother of Michael Ciampoli of Winthrop, Benjamin A. Ciampoli and his wife, April Moody of Plaistow, N.H., Joseph P. Shaughnessy and his wife, Cindy, Libby Scoppettuolo, Matthew P. Shaughnessy and his wife, Aimee, all of Revere, Crystal Mejia and her husband, Luis, Albert Whorf and Carissa Messina, all of Alton, N.H. and the late David, Paul and Carolyn Ciampoli; the dear sister of Alice Seeley and her late husband, Edward of Dover, N.H., Robert Boudrow and his wife, Rachel of Alton, N.H. and the late Marion MacDonald and her late husband, Leo, Donald Boudrow, Alfred Boudrow, Shirley Lane, James Boudrow and Helen Sullivan. She is also lovingly survived by four great-grandchildren: Brianna, Marlon, Amelia and Gianna and by many nieces,nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Interment will be private at the New Riverside Cemetery in Alton, N.H. sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers and because of Beatrice’s great love for children, please be generous to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Robert Eydenberg

Retired Revere senior deputy fire chief

Family and friends are invited to attend Memorial Visiting Hours on Friday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, for Retired Revere Senior Deputy Fire Chief Robert F. Eydenberg who passed on Monday, Jan. 29, at the JML Care Center of Falmouth following a long illness. He was 71 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Memorial Funeral Mass in Christ the King Church, 5 Job’s Fishing Road, Mashpee at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.

A Revere native who spent a great deal of his life in Revere, he was 1964 graduate of Revere High School.

He began his career with the Revere Fire Department in 1969 and served over 42 years before retiring in 2011. He was appointed permanent reserve firefighter in 1969, lieutenant in 1974, captain in 1980 and deputy fire chief in 1986. He held memberships in the Corvette Club of America, the Quashnet Country Club, the Falmouth Elks Lodge #2380 and the Orient Heights Yacht Club, Orient Heights, East Boston.

He was the beloved husband of Margaret (Mooney) LaCava-Eydenberg of Mashpee, the devoted father of Robert M. Eydenberg of Revere, the dear brother of Nancy L. Mulligan and her late husband, Thomas of North Reading, Lorraine DiGiovanni and her husband, Retired Revere Firefighter Anthony DiGiovanni of Revere and Kingston, N.H., Roger W. Eydenberg and his wife, Maria of North Smithfield, R.I., Joyce A. Bielen of Plymouth, Revere Fire Lt. Virginia “Ginny” Segee and her partner, Cindy Mooney of Framingham, Maureen Franco and her husband, Ralph of Lynnfield and the late Eileen Eydenberg. He is also lovingly survived by “Peg’s sons, John E. LaCava and Michael J. LaCava, both of Mashpee and their children to whom he is “Grampy Bob”: Morgan, Paige Nicholas and Taylor LaCava, Courtney, Richard “Richie” and Timothy “Timmy” Cohan. Bob also leaves many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was the adored son of the late Revere Fire Chief Arnold F. Eydenberg and Edith W. (Kenney) Eydenberg.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Revere Firefighters Union – Local #926, 4 Freeman St., Revere, MA 02151. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Josephine Pace

Of Somerville, formerly of East Boston

Josephine L. (Pellegriti) Pace of Somerville, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Feb. 1 at the age of 87.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred T. Pace, Sr., cherished daughter of the late Peter and Maria (LaBruna) Pellegriti; loving mother of Alfred T. Pace Jr. of Somerville, Debra (Pace) Deagle of Revere and Lisa Pace of Somerville; dear sister of Milly Schettino and her husband, Frank of Revere, Vera Dichio and her husband, Salvatore of Kingston and the late Dr. Thomas Pellegriti; adored grandmother of Maria Tucker and the late Stephen J. Deagle, Jr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Josephine’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Friday, Feb. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book and directions, visit:

www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Lucille LaMonica-Nicastro

Of East Boston

Lucille (Ramos) LaMonica-Nicastro of East Boston passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 31 at the age of 88.

She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph LaMonica, devoted mother of Michael Nicastro and his wife, Consuelo of Revere, dear sister of Dolores Rowthorn of Florida and the late Walter Ramos, Bobby Ramos, Mildred Carmen, Betty McMahon and Janet Roan; cherished grandmother of Joseph and his wife, Sandra and Michael-Angelo Nicastro of Revere and adored great-grandmother of Julianna Nicastro. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Lucille’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston, on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to the Most Holy Redeemer Church, Maverick St., East Boston for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Lucille’s life at 10 a.m. Private burial will follow the Mass.

For complimentary transportation to the funeral home, please call 617 569 0990. For more information, visit: www.ruggieromh.com.

–

Rita Ciulla

Kind and gentle woman of faith, devoted to family and friends

Rita L. (Tecci) Ciulla of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Everett, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Jan. 31, after a brave battle with lung cancer. She was 73 years old.

The cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and Anna (DiFlumeri) Tecci, she was the beloved wife of Anthony S. Ciulla, loving mother of Lauren Laidlaw and her husband, Matthew and Karen Ciulla and her husband, Alexis Vila Moret; adored grandmother of Anthony and Olivia Laidlaw and Max and Maia Vila Moret; caring sister of Ann Viarella, Frances Christie and her husband, James, Gloria Trentini and her husband, Robert and Salvatore Tecci and his wife, Denise; sister-in-law of Lillian Ortisi and her husband, Frank, Michael Ciulla and the late Leo Ciulla and his surviving wife, Hazel. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Donations may be made in Rita’s memory to Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. For guestbook, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

Guido Iacobacci

Longtime employee of Sky Chef

Guido Iacobacci of Everett, formerly of Boston’s North End, died suddenly at home on Jan. 31. He was 86 years old.

A longtime Sky Chef employee, he was born in Boston, the son of the late Phillip and Mary Iacobacci, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Arcabipane); devoted father of Paul Iacobacci and his wife, Mary of Everett and Stephen Iacobacci and his husband, Jay of Winthrop; cherished grandfather of Tami Iacobacci of Melrose and Carla Medairos of Everett; loving great-grandfather of Hunter Medairos and dear brother of Flora Romano of Quincy, Eddie Iacobacci and his wife, Louise of Andover and the late Richard Iacobacci. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Frederick DeSimone, Jr.

Longtime employee of Suffolk Downs Race Track; active in many East Boston organizations

Frederick DeSimone, Jr., in Revere of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30 with his loving and devoted family by his bedside.

Fred was an employee of Suffolk Downs Race Track as an equipment operator for over 40 years, a member of IBEW 103, the Orient Heights Civic Club, East Boston Athletic Board, Troop Leader of Boys Scout Special Needs Troop # 61, St. Lazarus CYO and a longtime parishioner of St .Lazarus Parish.

He was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte M. (Gallo) DeSimone, devoted father of Liza Internicola and her husband, Daniel of Winthrop, Erica Capogreco and her husband, Robert “Chicky” of East Boston and Frederick DeSimone III of Revere; loving son of Madeline DeSimone and her late husband, Frederick Sr. of Wakefield, dear brother of Carl DeSimone of Florida, James DeSimone and his wife, Teresa of Wakefield; dear brother-in-law of Elizabeth Catanese and her late husband Anthony of Revere and adored Grampy of Michalena, Lola and Antonio. He is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral arrangements were by the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home (Orient Heights) East Boston. Fred was laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery with his beloved wife, may they both rest in peace. For more information, visit: www.ruggieromh.com.

–

Phyllis Spagnola

Of Revere

Phyllis A. (Tardivo) Spagnola of Revere, formerly of South Boston, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 31 surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old.

The beloved wife and best friend of the late John R. Spagnola Sr. with whom she shared 46 years of marriage, she was the cherished daughter of the late Luciano Tardivo and Agatha (Gulinello) DeVito and step-daughter of the late Anthony “Lefty” DeVito; loving mother of Louis Spagnola, John Spagnola, Jr. and Lauren Brammer and her husband, Matthew and the adored grandmother of Kayleigh and Sunny Brammer. She is also survived by many loving extended family members and her faithful dog, Sweetie Pie.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody. For guestbook, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

John ‘Jack’ Vetere

Former Hood Milk general manager

John “Jack”Vetere of Revere died at home after a long battle with Dementia, on Feb. 6. He was 81 years old.

Jack was a former general manager at Hood Milk and a late member of the Soccorso Club, V.F.W. Mottolo Post, and the Revere Elks.

The beloved son of the late John and Alice Mae (Sweeney), he was the loving brother of the late Kenneth Vetere “RFD”, cherished uncle of Shawn Vetere, Alice Vetere, Anthony Vetere, Michael Vetere and many more nieces and nephews; nephew of the late Helen Martocchio, Orlando “Lundy” Martocchio, Ermelindo Vetere and Fiore Vetere; cousin of Lena Martocchio of Melrose and the late Joseph Martocchio and is also survived by his Goddaughter, Mary Vetere-Claire and dear friend, Charles Guarino.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Revere-Chelsea-Winthrop Elder services 100 Everett Ave unit 10 Chelsea MA 02150 Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Anthony Manuele

MBTA retiree and member of Revere I.T.A.M. Post 17

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church on Saturday, Feb. 3, for Anthony V. Manuele, who passed away following a brief illness on Jan. 30. He was 89 years old. Services concluded with full Military Honors and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born, raised and educated in East Boston, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy after high school graduation and proudly served his country during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1948 with the rank of Seaman First Class. Anthony worked for the MBTA as a motorman and retired after 15 years of service. He was a member of the I.T.A.M. Post #17 of Revere.

He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Esther S. (Meoli) Manuele, devoted father of John E. Manuele and his wife, Lynn of Merrimac, N.H., Michael A. Manuele and his wife, Anna R. of Saugus and Marissa E. Gallant of Reading; cherished grandfather of Matthew Manuele and his wife, Kimberly of Tennessee., Kaitlyn and Kevin Manuele, both of Merrimac, N.H., Anthony J., Lucas M. and Liza J. Manuele, all of Saugus, Mark Anthony Gallant and Isabella and Madeline Gallant, all of Reading; dear brother of the late Armand, Alfred and Mario Manuele and Yolanda Laudadio. He is also lovingly survived by four great-grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Carlos Colon-Espada

Of New York

Carlos Colon-Espada of Binghamton, N.Y., died on Jan. 28 at the age of 62.

Born in Comao, Puerto Rico on Aug. 7, 1955, to the late Herminio Colon-Fuentes and Aurora Espada-Espada, he was the beloved husband of 40 years to Judy (Flagg) Colon; devoted father of Gerri Allegrino and her husband, Jim of Binghamton N.Y, and the late Tina Atkinson; cherished grandfather of Michael, Anthony, and Samantha Allegrino and Mare, Ashley, Tory, and Dakota Atkinson; adoring great grandfather of Jakob, Samora, Sydnie, Chloe, Avien, Ethyn and Zander; dear brother of Herminio Colon of Boston, Jose Colon of Puerto Rico and the late Luz Minerva Colon-Pineda.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Raymond ‘Ray Cash’ Dalton

U.S. Airforce veteran; driver for Patriot Taxi

Raymond Dalton passed away suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Son of the late Albert and Theresa Dalton; brother of Nancy Iovanna and her husband, Andrew of Revere, Karen Dalton of Revere, Maureen Waddell and her husband, George of Beverly and Charles Dalton of Revere, and the late Denise Parsons, and her husband Steve Parsons. Ray is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s of Assumption Church on Washington Avenue, in Revere.

A private burial will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date.

–

Jeanette ‘Jean’ Vertuccio

37-year resident of Billerica, formerly of Boston

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 7:15 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, for Jeanette S. “Jean” (Wong) Vertuccio who died unexpectedly at her Billerica residence on Saturday, Feb. 3. The funeral service will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 5:30 p.m. during the visitation. After the funeral service has ended (at about 6 p.m.), the visitation will continue until 7:15 p.m. Interment will be held privately.

Born in Worcester, Jeanette S. “Jean” lived in Boston’s Chinatown for over 25 years and attended Boston schools. The family has been residents of Billerica for over 37 years.

In her early working career, “Jean” worked for the former Beverly-Rose Sportswear of Charlestown for about 10 years.

She was the wife for more than 50 years to Richard G. Vertuccio, Sr., the cherished mother to: Judy M MacDonald and her husband, William J. III of Burlington, Richard G. Vertuccio, Jr. and his wife, Laurie A. of Pelham, N.H. and the late Steven J. Vertuccio; cherished grandmother of Natalia L. Vertuccio and Vance S. Vertuccio, both of Pelham, N.H.; dear sister of: Nancy Dow and her husband, Roger of Framingham, Michael Wong of Somerlain, Nevada, Joyce Wong of Mansfield, Conn., Louise Laliberte of Boston, Anne Walgreen and her husband, Robert of Scituate, Richard Wong and his wife, Marcia of Marlboro and Elaine Wong and her husband, Philip Lung of Boston. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Steven J. Vertuccio Memorial Fund at Boston Childrens’ Hospital in memory of Jeanette S. Vertuccio (Boston childrens org/givenow) or: Boston Childrens Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301: Reference SJV Memorial Fund on check. For additional information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Camille ‘Carmela’ Cascio

Loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral of Camille J. AKA’Carmella’ J. Cascio of Revere, formerly of the North End of Boston, who passed ending a long illness on Jan. 30, just four days following her 93rd birthday. The funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere, today, Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11 a.m.

Born and raised in Boston’s North End, she attended Boston schools and came to live in Revere more than 60 years ago. Mrs. Cascio was the proud mother of five children, 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the presence of her family and extended family throughout her long life.

She was the wife of the late Frank V. Cascio who passed in October of 2007. Shortly after the death of her husband, she suffered the passing of a daughter, Maryann and a son, Francis A. “Sonny.” She was the cherished mother of Victor K. Cascio and his wife, Bonnie of Atlanta, Ga., Joan C. Cascio-Feliciano and her husband, Nelson of Beverly, formerly of Revere, Edward J. Cascio and his wife, Maria of Revere and the late Maryann Curtis and Francis A. “Sonny” Cascio. She is also lovingly survived by her daughter-in-law, Joan G. Cascio of Saugus and by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Interment to follow the Funeral Mass will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For additional information, visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.