News Briefs

Democratic City Committee Announces Caucus to Elect Delegates to Convention

Registered Democrats in Revere will hold a caucus on Saturday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Ocean Gate Tower Community Room (382 Ocean Ave., Revere) to elect delegates and alternates to the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s state convention will be held June 1-2 at the DCU Center in Worcester, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to endorse Democratic candidates for statewide office, including Constitutional Officers and gubernatorial candidates.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Revere. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 18 by Sept. 18, 2018 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.

The allocation for the City of Revere’s Delegates to this year’s convention are as follows:

Ward 1 – 4 Delegates (2 Males/2 Females) and 4 Alternates

Ward 2 – 3 Delegates (1 Male/1 Female/1 Either) and 3 Alternates

Ward 3 – 4 Delegates (2 Males/2 Females) and 4 Alternates

Ward 4 – 4 Delegates (2 Males/2 Females) and 4 Alternates

Ward 5 – 4 Delegates (2 Males/2 Females) and 4 Alternates

Ward 6 – 4 Delegates (2 Males/2 Females) and 4 Alternates

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our Party,” commented Massachusetts Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford.

For more information on the caucus or the Committee please contact Chair Ricky Serino at chair.reveredems@gmail.com or check out the Committee’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RevereDems/.

Revere Police to Run Citizen Police Academy

Chief James R. Guido is happy to announce that the Revere Police Department will hold the Department’s Citizen Police Academy beginning in March 2018.

The Revere Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy, which will allow residents to get a look at police operations in weekly classes this spring. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to familiarize citizens with the operation and function of the Revere Police Department. Participants will be instructed by members of the Department as to the responsibilities of their various units. Citizens will gain an understanding of the challenges facing law enforcement in today’s society. The goal of the Academy is to develop a unique partnership between citizens and the Police Department that benefits both. Lieutenant Amy O’Hara will serve as the academy’s director.

The tentative agenda includes a tour of the police station, a ride along with officers and a K9 demonstration. Participants will also learn about the department’s patrol division, criminal investigation division, narcotic investigations; and topics such as gang intervention, domestic violence, and the inner workings of the police department.

The Revere Police Department Citizens Police Academy is offered to all Revere residents 18 years of age or older, a business owner in the city or otherwise have a vested interest in the community. Due to the sensitivity of the content of classroom discussion, simple background checks are mandated and the police chief approves the final selection of participants. Candidates must be able to commit to the class schedule, only one excused absence will be allowed in order to graduate and receive a Certificate of Completion. Class size will be limited to 20 people.

This will be a 10-week program with graduation ceremonies on week 10. The Academy will meet once per week on Wednesday nights starting at 6 p.m. at the Revere Police Department Community Room. Each session will last approximately two-three hours. The academy will run from March 14 through May 9 with graduation on May 16. Applications can be found online and downloaded at http://reverepolice.org/2018/01/citizens-police-academy/ or you can obtain one at the Revere Police Department in the Records Department, 400 Revere Beach Parkway, during business hours. Completed applications should be submitted to the Revere Police Department Records Department Att: Citizens Police Academy 400 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, Mass. All applications must be returned/postmarked by February 9. Accepted applicants will be notified no later than March 1. Upon acceptance to the Citizens Police Academy, there will be a $50 administrative fee. Light refreshments will be served during each session.

Summer Youth Job Application Now Available

As part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program, the City of Revere is now accepting applications from middle school, high school and college students age 15-21 (as of May 1) who are seeking summer employment experience with the City of Revere. One must be a Revere resident.

These opportunities are paid and vary depending on funding. Job placements are located throughout the City. For additional questions, contact Michael Hinojosa at mhinojosa@revere.org or 781-286-8190.

Please complete the attached application in its entirety and print clearly. Please note, previous employment does not guarantee new employment.

All applications must be submitted to the Recreation Department (150 Beach St.) or via email to revererec@revere.org by noon on Friday, April 13. No exceptions.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.

LOCAL ROADWAY CHANGES POSTED

In an effort to provide greater public safety for local pedestrians and traffic going to the Garfield School, Eliot Road is now a permanent one way heading westbound from Porter Avenue to Clark Road. Standish Road is now a permanent one way eastbound from Eliot Road to Porter Avenue. The only correct way to get to the Garfield school is to take Standish Road from Eliot Road take a left at Garfield Avenue. Porter Avenue. is one way northbound from Standish Road to Eliot Road. Clark Road is now a permanent one-way Northbound from Eliot Road to Wolcott Road and Curtis Road is a permanent one way southbound from Wolcott Road to Eliot Road. Also, Arlington Avenue is now a permanent one-way Northbound from James Street to Centennial Avenue. These actions were approved by the Revere Traffic Commission last fall after public hearings were conducted to allow emergency vehicles to safely reach any responding locations on these streets. The speed limit on these roads is 20 mph.