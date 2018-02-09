Firefighters Featured in Pregame Footage

The Revere Fire Department knows how to get a crowd riled up for a Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Especially from a city named after the great Patriot Paul Revere and the city with the Patriots as the school mascot.

Last week, crews from NBC descended on the Revere Fire Department to shoot some footage of firefighters working and rooting for the Patriots. At 3:15 p.m., Sunday, and again around 5:30 p.m., the nation got a chance to see how patriotic the firefighters really are and what huge fans they are of Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots.

The quick, 30-second footage featured Fire Chief Chris Bright, Capt. Guy Landry, Lt. Kevin O’Hara, and firefighter Paul Calsimitti. Shown in action were firefighter Jamie Nadworny sliding down the pole, but it was Lt. Rob Mansfield’s Pat the Patriot tattoo that showed off his Patriot pride.

“It was a random thing,” Manfield said.

The footage showed snippets of interviews with the fire fighters and footage of them getting ready for a call.