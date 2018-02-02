Revere Students Achieve Academic Honors:Local Students on Dean’s List at Wentworth

The following local students have made the Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2017 semester.

* Brendan Dao of Revere

* Naomi Torre Cardenas of Revere

* Marilyn Urrea of Revere

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is an independent, nationally ranked institution offering career-focused education through 19 bachelor’s degree programs in areas such as applied mathematics, architecture, business management, computer science, computer networking, construction management, design, engineering, and engineering technology.

The Institute also offers master’s degrees in architecture, civil engineering, construction management, facility management, and technology management.

For more information, visit www.wit.edu.

STUDENTS ON DEAN’S LIST AT UNH

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2017 semester.

Jessica Logiudice of Revere with Honors

Maxx Anderson of Revere with Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

The University of New Hampshire is a flagship research university that inspires innovation and transforms lives in our state, nation and world. More than 16,000 students from all 50 states and 71 countries engage with an award-winning faculty in top ranked programs in business, engineering, law, liberal arts and the sciences across more than 200 programs of study. UNH’s research portfolio includes partnerships with NASA, NOAA, NSF and NIH, receiving more than $100 million in competitive external funding every year to further explore and define the frontiers of land, sea and space.

COBB NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST

Robert Cobb, a sport management major from Revere, has achieved Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester at Nichols College in Dudley.

The Nichols College Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved high grades during a single semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.2 for at least 12 credit-hours and receive no grade below a C+ during the semester.

A student who earns a grade point average of 3.6 or higher is awarded Dean’s High Honors.

Within a supportive community, Nichols College transforms today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders through a dynamic, career-focused business and professional education. Nichols students develop communication and critical thinking abilities, ethical and cultural perspectives, and teamwork skills that are required of leaders in a global economy.

JONES ON DEAN’S LIST AT REGIS

Regis, a Catholic university in Greater Boston, is pleased to announce that 527 students have made the Dean’s List for academic achievement for the 2017 fall semester.

Julia Jones, of Revere, is among the students who made the Dean’s List. Jones is class of 2018.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester GPA of at least 3.25 must be attained.

“I am very pleased to see so many of our students excelling across the university,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs, Malcolm O. Asadoorian III, PhD. “The dean’s list and the diversity of academic disciplines speak to a dedicated student body and to a faculty that promotes intellectual curiosity and achievement.”