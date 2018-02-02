Police Briefs 01-31-2018

PUTTIN’ UP A STINK

A Squire Road man has been arrested after causing a stir at the Rodeway Inn on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Around 12:10 a.m., police responded to a disturbance at the Inn and found a man screaming and yelling. When they arrived, he went upstairs and they followed him. When police confronted him, he became agitated. Police observed drugs in plain view and found he had a warrant out of East Boston District Court.

James Mantia, 44, of 189 Squire Road, was charged with possession to distribute a Class A drug, Possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and one warrant.

SCOOTING ALONG

Police arrested a 16-year-old male on Saturday for popping wheelies on a scooter and fleeing from police in the Shirley Avenue area.

Police observed the man on Ocean Avenue riding on a scooter and popping wheelies. The officer motioned for the young man to pull over, but the young man flipped his middle finger at the police officer and took off.

Police chased him down Eliot Circle to the Boulevard and over the curb. They followed him to Thornton Street and found the scooter in the backyard. Officers found a man in the backyard and asked if he owned the scooter. The man said he did.

He was arrested,

The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating recklessly, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation, and a one-way street violation.

LOUD PARTY

A Malden man has been charged with several offenses after a loud party brought police to a Crescent Avenue home on Sunday.

Police went to the house twice in one night for loud noise.

On the second trip, officers encountered the Malden man, who became belligerent.

“It’s only 5 a.m. It’s not late,” he exclaimed, not wanting to turn down the music.

Xavier Lopez, 37, of Malden, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and interfering with police officers.

HIT A HYDRANT

Police arrested two Chelsea brothers who hit a fire hydrant on Spring Avenue late on Monday, Jan. 22.

Around 12:26 a.m., police were called to a crash on Spring Avenue and found a hydrant knocked over. On Fenno Street, they found two men walking near a car with extensive damage.

One man had minor injuries. Both appeared intoxicated.

Edwin Yobani Moreno-Alvarez, 28, of Chelsea, was charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation and one warrant.

Jonathan Moreno-Alvarez, 25, of Chelsea was charged with possession of a Class B drug.

WEEKLY CRIME Report

House Breaks: (4)

Walnut Place; Gage Avenue; Ridge Road; and North Street.

Commercial Breaks: (1)

Revere Street – Kinship Flowers.

Motor Vehicle *Thefts/Breaks: (2)

Tudor Street; and *Crescent Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Accidents: (40)

Copeland Circle (3); Brown Circle (2); Mahoney Circle; Butler Circle; Spring Avenue; VFW; Furlong Drive; Washington Avenue; Lee Burbank Hwy; Revere/Cleveland; Reservoir Avenue; Parkway; North Shore Rd; Milano Avenue; Ocean Avenue; Dehon Street; Broadway; American Legion Hwy; Sumner Street; Lee Burbank Hwy; Squire Road; Squire Road; Parkway; Washington Avenue; American Legion Hwy; Beach Street; North Shore Rd/Parkway; Charger Street; Broadway; Squire Road; Sargent/Michael; Shirley/Walnut; Beach Street; Squire Road; Abruzzi Street; North Shore Rd/Revere; and Revere/North Shore Rd.

House Parties/Loud Stereo Complaints (after 9 p.m.): 7

Arrest Report

MONDAY, JAN. 22

Jonathan Moreno-Alvarez, 25, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Edwin Yobani Moreno-Alvarez, 28, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of a Class E controlled narcotic substance, and illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

Jorge Davis, 23, of Providence, R.I., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a lights violation.

TUESDAY, JAN. 23

James P. Mantia, 44, of 189 Squire Road, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on charges of illegal possession of a Class A, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a Class B, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute (subsequent offense), disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace..

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 24

Charlie Anderson Chiquillo, 23, of 1723 North Shore Road, was arrested on charges of attaching plates, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a Class D, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

THURSDAY, JAN. 25

Stephen J. Livingstone, 24, of Canton, Mich., was arrested on charges of two counts of assault and battery and shoplifting.

FRIDAY, JAN. 26

Jose A. Medina, 50, of 44 Calumet St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27

A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of failing to stop for a police officer while operating a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle recklessly so as to endanger, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor-vehicle infractions of a marked lanes violation and a one-way street violation.

SUNDAY, JAN. 28

Two 17-year-old juveniles were arrested on a charge of possession of a Class D, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Neena M. Chaisson, 19, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class D, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute. She also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a lights violation.

Rene Peralta, 19, of Somerville, was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class D, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute.

Sanny Mendoza, 21, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class D, controlled, narcotic substance with intent to distribute.