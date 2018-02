Point of Pines Yacht Club Officers Installation

The Point of Pines Yacht Club held its Installation of Officers Dinner Saturday night at Casa Lucia. Pictured are new officers following the installation ceremony that was led by Mayor Brian Arrigo. Front row, from left, are Recording Secretary Mike Quigley, Assistant Vice Commodore Jill Simmons,Vice Commodore Jay Bolton, Commodore Jack Glancy, Rear Commodore Ted Bless, Fleet Captain Tim Horgan, and Financial Secretary Vin Piccini. Back row, from left, are Assistant Rear Commodore Dan Beaulieu, Auditor Paul Barrasso, Trustee Steve Simmons, Trustee Mike Jamgochian,Trustee Bill Rogers, and Trustee Jim O’Donnell.