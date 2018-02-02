News Briefs

LOCAL ROADWAY CHANGES POSTED

In an effort to protect public safety for local pedestrians and traffic for anyone going to the Garfield School, Eliot Road is now a permanent one-way heading westbound from Porter Avenue to Clark Road.

Standish Road is now a permanent one way eastbound from Eliot Road to Porter Ave. The only correct way to get to the Garfield school is to take Standish Road from Eliot Road take a left at Garfield Avenue. Porter Avenue is one way northbound from Standish Road to Eliot Road.

Clark Road is now a permanent one-way Northbound from Eliot Road to Wolcott Road and Curtis Road is a permanent one-way southbound from Wolcott Road to Eliot Road.

Also, Arlington Avenue is now a permanent one-way Northbound from James Street to Centennial Avenue.

The Revere Traffic Commission approved these actions last fall after public hearings were conducted to allow Emergency vehicles to safely reach any responding locations on these streets.

The speed limit on these roads is 20 mph. Watch for pedestrians walking in the area. Also, obey the Stop signs. Thank you for your cooperation. Drive safely.

PUBLIC MEETINGS IN THE CITY

The following public meetings are scheduled in Revere

Feb. 2

Commission on Disability, American Legion, 8:15 a.m.

Feb. 5

Public Works Subcommittee, city hall, 4:30 p.m.

Zoning Sub Committee, city hall, 5:30 p.m.

City Council, Council chambers, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6

Site Plan Review, Building Dept., 10 a.m.

REP. Vincent Announces District Office Hours in Revere

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent extends an invitation to Revere residents to stop by her district office hours on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from:

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Honey Dew Donuts, located at 304 Squire Road, Revere, and

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Luberto’s Pastry Shop, located at 208 Broadway, Revere.

Rep. Vincent encourages interested residents to stop by Honey Dew in the morning or Luberto’s in the evening on Tuesday, Feb. 6 to meet with her or her legislative aide to discuss issues, concerns or ideas. Constituents may meet with the representative or her aide on a first come, first-served basis, with no appointment necessary.

The representative is pleased to announce that she will host regular district office hours in the city. If you would like to discuss a matter, but are unable to attend District Office Hours, RoseLee and her staff are available Monday through Friday at her State House office in Boston.

For more information or assistance, please do not hesitate to call Rep. Vincent’s office at (617) 722-2210 or by emailing the representative at RoseLee.Vincent@mahouse.gov.

MASSPORT AIRPLANE NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.