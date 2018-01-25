Sports 01-24-2018

RhS sports Roundup

RHS hockey team earns a win and a tie

The Revere High hockey team earned three of a possible four points with a victory over Everett and a tie with Swampscott in contests played this past week at Cronin Rink.

Last Wednesday’s 8-1 triumph over Everett was not totally unexpected, given that the Patriots had defeated the winless Crimson Tide by an 8-0 margin in their first meeting two weeks ago.

However, Everett appeared to be much-improved since then and Revere held a less-than-convincing 4-1 advantage after two frames before sealing the deal with a four-goal outburst in the third stanza.

Wayne Cintolo lit the lamp three times for the hat trick. Teammates Mike Goroshko, Mark Giordano, Rick Briana, Corey Rufo, and Cam Mazza all added solo goals.

Three nights later the Patriots hosted a Swampscott squad that had defeated Revere 3-1 in their first encounter. However, the rematch proved to be a different story. Swampscott scored a goal one minute into the game on a power play, but the Patriots got that on back to restore matters to level at the first horn.

Swampscott broke the deadlock with a marker in the middle period, and matters stood at 2-1 through the entire third frame until, with 28 seconds to go, Rob Stoica got his stick on a loose puck in front of the net and put the disc past the Swampcott goalie.

RHS goalie Trevor Ristino, who had played brilliantly for the Patriots, was pulled with just under a minute to go in favor of a sixth skater and the strategy worked to perfection. Mark Giordano and Goroshko earned assists on the goal.

“This was one of those occasions where a tie felt like a win,” said RHS head coach Joe Cicarello. “We battled Swampscott all game and never gave up right to the very end and our hard work and perseverance paid off.”

The Patriots now stand at 7-4-1 on the season and need just five more points to qualify for the post-season state tournament with nine games to play.

Cicarello and his crew will host Somerville tonight (Wednesday) with a 7:30 face-off and will entertain Gloucester Saturday (5:10 face-off).

The Pats will then be off until next Saturday when Lynn comes to Cronin.

RHS girls do well in meet vs. Gloucester; Fitzpatrick sets school marks

Although the Revere High girls indoor track and field team dropped a 48-37 decision to Gloucester last Tuesday, there were a number of outstanding performances turned in by the Lady Patriots.

Chief among the highlights was the performance of senior captain Hannah Fitzpatrick, who finished in first place in the 1,000-meter dash in a clocking of 3:14, which not only was a personal record (PR) for Hannah, but also broke her own, recently-set school record by more than two seconds.

“Hannah is getting to the point where every time she touches the track something special happens,” RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna said of Fitzpatrick, whose time qualified her for the D-1 State Meet. “She is just laser-focused, her conditioning is peaking, and she is running tactically-sound races. It’s going to be an exciting next few weeks because she still has some goals that she’d like to accomplish before we switch gears to spring season.”

Other first-place finishers for Revere were Azra Lakacha in the high jump with a PR leap of 4′-6″ and Olivia Novoselsky in the two-mile in a PR time of 14:56.9.

Second-place finishers for the Lady Patriots were:

Kiana Napolitano – 50M Dash (7.0)

Kiana Napolitano – Shot-put (24’8″)

Lynzie Anderson – High Jump (4’6″)

Kathy Umanzor – 300M (51.7)

Ghizlane Guisser – 600M (2:04.1)

Yulissa Santana – Mile (7:08.8) *PR

Third-place efforts were turned in by:

Azra Lakacha – 50M Hurdles (9.3)

Stephanie Vu – 300M (51.7)

Thalia Ramos (600M) – 2:04.2 *PR

Crystal Valente – Shot-put (23’7 1/2)

“This was by far our best meet of the season,” said LaBruna. “We knew it would be close on the scoreboard, but to Gloucester’s credit they won six of the nine events and ended up clinching the meet just prior to the relay.”

Another highlight of the meet cited by LaBruna was the strong performance turned by Yulissa Santana.

“Yulissa is a freshman and ran a 7:08 mile, which was a PR by close to 20 seconds,” noted LaBruna. “Our depth in the distance events has been a weakness of our team this year so Yulissa has been valuable for us and it was great to see her cash in her hard work for a good time.”

At Friday’s D-1 State Relay Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, the Revere girls entered a sprint medley relay team that finished 11th overall and broke the RHS Sprint Medley Relay record with a time of 4:42.88.

The relay team consisted of Hannah FItzpatrick, Kiana Napolitano, Lynzie Anderson, and Ghizlane Guesser.

Hannah’s 800M leg, which was run in 2:28.5, also bested Tayla Hough’s 2:32 RHS record time that was set back in 2010.

Revere’s final meet before the NEC Championship Meet is set for today (Wednesday) when the Lady Patriots will host Beverly.

RHS boys track rolls over Gloucester

The Revere High boys indoor track & field team had an easy day of it against Gloucester last week, cruising to a 73-13 victory.

Lucas Barbosa was a double-winner for the Patriots, capturing the high jump with a leap of 5′-6″ and the hurdles in a time of 6.8 seconds.

Abu Aldarazy scored eight points for the Revere cause, taking a first in the mile in 5:07.2 and a second in the dash in 6.3.

Additional first-place finishers for the Patriots were: Kevin Bardhi with a shot-put toss of 39′-5″; Yussuf Ali Buda in the dash in 6.2; Adrien Martinez in the 300 in 42.3; Jose Agudelo in the 300 in 1:35.1; Cristian Acuna in the 1000 in 3:03.6; and Jonathan Nushi in the two-mile in 11:59.

Revere boys who took second-place in their events were: Anthony Soares in the high jump with a leap of 5′-2″; Rigo Romero with a shot-put throw of 34′-3″; Arthur LaCerda in the 300 in 1:35.3; Amine Maihouane in the 1000 in 3:11.5; Christian Madrid in the mile in 5:30.8; and James Carpinelli in the two-mile in 12:39.

Adding single points for Revere with third place prefermances were: Nick Sujko with a high jump of 5′-0″; William Ginepra in the dash in 6.6; Sujko in the 300 in 46.3; and Yacine Mansouri in the mile in 5:36.3.

The Patriots were set to return to the track today (Wednesday) when they entertain Beverly.

Classical too strong for RHS boys hoop

The Revere High boys basketball team put up a valiant effort against a top-rated Lynn Classical squad, but came up on the short end of a 63-49 decision Friday evening at the RHS field house.

“We wanted to slow the pace of the game and make it difficult for Classical to get out in transition and the team did a nice job defensively,” said RHS head coach David Leary.

However, Classical jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and closed out the quarter with a 16-9 edge.

The Patriots’ defense was even better in the second quarter, holding the talented Rams to 12 points in the eight-minute span, but Revere struggled to get it going on the offensive end and went into the locker room trailing, 28-13 at the half.

“I was proud of our effort and execution defensively, especially in the first half,” said Leary. “Classical is a very experienced and talented team, so we focused on slowing the pace.”

The third quarter did not start well as the Rams scored the first 11 points after the intermission to expand their lead to a 26-point bulge.

Revere made some substitutions out of a timeout and extended their defense. Junior guard Sebastian Vanessa (seven points, two steals) and junior forward Eric Bua (seven points) gave Revere a big lift off the bench and helped Revere get back in the game.

The Classical lead was knocked down to 47-29 heading into the final quarter. Sophomore forward Scott Toglan (10 points, five rebounds) also contributed off the bench along with junior guard Marcus Brunson-Perez (eight points, five rebounds, five assists) and sophomore guard EJ Leone (10 points) allowing Revere to make things interesting in the final frame.

“We got contributions from a lot of guys tonight,” noted Leary. “I’m proud of the way we competed. They are a top 20 team in the state so I feel like we are improving. You just can’t fall that far behind and expect to come all the way back. We need to play better in the first quarter. It’s been a problem all season.”

Leary and his crew were set to play Winthrop last night (Tuesday) and will travel to Swampscott Friday and to Lynn English next Tuesday.

Joey Pang receives the CAPIC Mikaelian Scholarship

Joey Pang has been awarded the CAPIC Annual Mikaelian Scholarship. Joey is 2014 graduate from Revere High School. He is currently in his junior year at UMass Boston studying exercise health science.

Joey would like to become a physical therapist once he completes his coursework. His anticipated date of graduation is June 2019.

Joey has been an active member of the Revere Police Activities League for 10 years. Joey first attended PAL as a middle-school student looking for structure and guidance. He quickly embraced the friendly competition on the basketball court, developed positive relationships with peers and staff members, and became part of the fabric of the Revere PAL community. Over the years, Joey was always eager to participate in programming and activities that PAL supported.

Joey soon became a peer leader for your younger participants. He served as a coach during tournaments and summer league basketball games, he actively engaged in the summer employment program and eventually was a member of the Internship program with a year-round paid position through Career Source and YouthWorks.

The scholarship is presented to an individual who has a connection with CAPIC, resides in Revere, has made a positive impact in their local community, and is pursuing education/training beyond high school.

Hockey turns out to be a rough sport for player

By Tayla Briana

Revere High School hockey recently went head to head with Swampscott. The game was messy with players down on the ice throughout the game. Rickie Briana started right wing. In the first period, he attempted to block the puck with his skate, and successfully did so with the front/top of his ankle. Then for no reason, a Swampscott player checked him in open ice. Rickie’s cage quickly slammed against the ice with a force so impactful it blew his chin open.

I screamed. Reneé screamed. The referees didn’t see anything – no penalty for Swampscott and no time out.

A little out of it and hyped on adrenaline, Rickie skated to the bench. He took a quick break, was checked for a concussion, then ready to go skate again! His teammate, Wayne, informed Rickie that there was blood by his chin strap. When Rickie reached to wipe his top lip his hand was dripping with blood. He removed his helmet for the athletic trainer to take a look thinking he had a bloody nose. GASH! He was taken to the locker room, cleaned up, given steri-strips and a big Band-Aid. Despite mom, me, and others discouraging him to play, Dad told us to keep quiet and encourage him. He was back on the ice by period 3!

The score was 1-2 Swampscott for a majority of the game, but in the final 30 seconds Revere managed to steal a goal! The game ended in a tie of 2-2!

Mom, Rickie, and I headed to Boston Children’s for stitches. After taking Motrin for his headache, the nurse put me on topical numbing duty, applying numbing gel every one-two minutes for about half an hour. That stuff didn’t work!

The doctor came in with more numbing agents. Rickie felt the first three needles being horizontally injected below his wound. That worked. fourteen stitches were then placed. Half of the wound was deep (his right) and the other half was given stitches just in case, although it appeared to be more of an abrasion (his left).

Turns out Rickie is a real hockey player after all: playing with injuries! He is the toughest kid I know. He rated his chin pain a one on a scale of one to 10 with 10 being the most pain and his headache a four! Way to go, Bro! Now let’s all give him our hope that he isn’t left with a scar leading him to have to repeat this story for eternity.

Tayla Briana is the sister of Rickie and the following story appeared on the web page neverwanderingalone.wordpress.com.