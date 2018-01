On Sunday, Jan. 21, Revere diehard fans were on hand to support the Patriots big win at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro against the the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pictured are some of those fans, from left, Daniel Muller, freshman at North Shore Community College; Kitty Muller; Anthony Destefano,a freshman at Curry; Anthony Scoppettuolo, a senior at Revere High, and Cody Jeglinski, a freshman at Salem State.