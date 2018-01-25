See, Test, and Treat – Free Health Screenings for Women on Mar. 3

Join Cambridge Health Alliance on Saturday, March 3, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., for See, Test & Treat – a free day of women’s health screenings at Cambridge Hospital (1493 Cambridge St.) The program features same-day test results, diagnoses and follow-up care for uninsured and underserved women, ages 21 to 65. Women attending the program will undergo pelvic and breast exams, with a Pap test and mammogram if needed, to screen for early signs of cervical and breast cancer. Most test results, physician consultations and follow-up care will be provided the same day. Health and wellness activities, healthy snacks and childcare are also included. Free parking and transportation are also available. Women are asked to register for the See, Test & Treat program by calling 617-665-2475. Space is limited and sign up in advance is highly recommended.