Revere Students Achieve Academic Honors

SEVERAL STUDENTS ON DEAN’S LIST AT EMMANUEL
In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named nearly 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving this honor are:
Lizbeth Gutierrez
Vanessa Gutierrez
Aysha Hoang
Leanna Martinez
Meloee Nazaire
Peter Nguyen
Hayley Petrozzelli
Kasey Sierra
Jessica Ventura
Samantha Woodman
TWO ON DEAN’S LIST AT EMERSON
Rachael Desantis and Michael Costantini both of Revere have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
McGRATH ON DEAN’S LIST
Dean College is pleased to announce that Alyssa McGrath of Revere has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester.
KING NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT ASSUMPTION
Assumption College has announced that Olivia King, of Revere, is one of 539 students who have been named to the College’s prestigious undergraduate Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. King is a member of the Class of 2018.
To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Assumption students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester. The Dean’s List is announced twice per academic year, once at the completion of the fall semester, and again at the completion of the spring semester.