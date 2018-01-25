Revere Students Achieve Academic Honors

SEVERAL STUDENTS ON DEAN’S LIST AT EMMANUEL

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named nearly 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. Local students receiving this honor are:

Lizbeth Gutierrez

Vanessa Gutierrez

Aysha Hoang

Leanna Martinez

Meloee Nazaire

Peter Nguyen

Hayley Petrozzelli

Kasey Sierra

Jessica Ventura

Samantha Woodman

TWO ON DEAN’S LIST AT EMERSON

Rachael Desantis and Michael Costantini both of Revere have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

McGRATH ON DEAN’S LIST

Dean College is pleased to announce that Alyssa McGrath of Revere has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2017 semester.

KING NAMED TO DEAN’S LIST AT ASSUMPTION

Assumption College has announced that Olivia King, of Revere, is one of 539 students who have been named to the College’s prestigious undergraduate Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. King is a member of the Class of 2018.

To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Assumption students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester. The Dean’s List is announced twice per academic year, once at the completion of the fall semester, and again at the completion of the spring semester.