Police Briefs 01-24-2018

Police news

HOME INVASION

A homeless man from Chelsea has been charged with armed home invasion for an attack on a woman in her Vane Street home on Friday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., a woman was returning home on the bus after cashing a check at a local check casher. The woman was carrying a large sum of money and walked up to her home. Upon going inside, she heard a commotion and called out.

No one answered.

However, someone quickly grabbed her by the neck and demanded all the money while pointing a firearm at her.

A struggle ensued.

The woman tried to grab the gun and wrestle it away.

The intruder hit her in the head with the gun.

Then he grabbed her handbag, containing the money, and fled.

Revere Police responded immediately and were able to gather a good description of the man from the victim. Officers in the area soon found a man matching the description. After a short interview, he was linked to the scene and was charged with the crime.

Weslin Carillo-Garcia, 21, of Chelsea, was charged with armed home invasion, assault and battery by a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, violating the knife ordinance and armed robbery.

ARMED ROBBER ARRESTED

Through some dogged and intuitive detective work, one Revere armed robber who held up Joe’s Market on Broadway Jan. 14 is now under arrest.

On Jan. 14, the suspect went into the store on Broadway and got several items and put them on the counter. Then he casually walked behind the counter, pulled out a firearm and punched the clerk in the face.

He then opened the register and took a large quantity of cash.

He fled, but surveillance video remained and he had left a backpack behind.

Inside the backpack, police found a receipt from CVS and an EBT card.

The receipt allowed police to go to the local CVS and find surveillance of the man in question buying something there. The EBT card was traced back to an acquaintance of the suspect, who happened to be with him at the CVS.

The CVS video also revealed some identifying markings on the man.

Police detectives followed up and were able to make an arrest based on the information uncovered.

Brian Mercado, 23, of 402 Revere St., was charged with armed robbery, armed assault with intent to rob and five warrants.

INTERFERING WITH LIFESAVING ACTIVITIES

Revere Police arrested a Malden man on Thursday, Jan. 18, for interfering with Police and Fire officials who were trying to save a woman in the midst of a drug overdose.

Around 7:37 p.m., police were called to the area of North Shore Road and Beach Street for a man dragging an unconscious woman on the sidewalk. When police arrived, that’s exactly what they found.

Revere Fire arrived on the scene and were attempting to revive the woman with Narcan when the man began intervening.

As Police and Fire tried to administer CPR and Narcan, the man began berating and cursing them while pushing them out of the way – effectively preventing them from aiding the woman.

Finally, they were able to remove him and continue with the aid.

Boban Marinkovic, 30, of Malden, was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with a police officer.

REVERE MAN GUILTY FOR NOT REGISTERING AS SEX OFFENDER

A Revere man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to failure to register as a sex offender.

Steven Veno, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to register as a sex offender. U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. scheduled sentencing for April 24, 2018.

Veno is required to register as a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts based on Massachusetts state court convictions for rape of a child in 1993. The federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act requires Veno to register in any jurisdiction where he lives or works.

Law enforcement officers learned that over the past several years Veno had been traveling from Massachusetts to Florida, where he lived and worked for periods of time over several years, without registering as a sex offender in that community. Veno has been in custody since his arrest in September 2017.

Failing to register as a sex offender provides for a sentence of no greater than 10 years in prison, a minimum of five years and up to lifetime supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

APARTMENT SCAMMER

Revere Police have filed a complaint in Chelsea District Court on an East Boston man believed to be scamming people out of their apartment deposit money.

On Jan. 19, police received a complaint that the suspect had offered an apartment, taken a deposit on it and then never produced the apartment. Police found that it wasn’t necessarily the first time, and that the man had possibly been involved in similar activity in East Boston.

Jose Rivera, 31, of East Boston, has been charged in a complaint with larceny over $250 by false pretense.

ASSAULTED POLICE AT STORE

An Adams Court man has been charged with assaulting store personnel and police after having tried to steal items from the Market Basket on Jan. 12.

Around 5:55 p.m., a detail officer at the store was alerted to a man taking items. Management approached the man about the situation, and the manager was assaulted. Police intervened and they were assaulted too.

Anthony Spagnola Jr., 52, of 2 Adams Ct., was charged with shoplifting, assault and battery on a police officer, violating the knife ordinance, two counts of assault and battery, one warrant for unarmed robbery and one warrant for larceny of a motor vehicle.

DUCK HUNTERS IN THE MARSHES

Revere Police were called to North Marshall Street on Saturday evening for gunshots.

Police arrived and found a group of hunters in the marsh with all the proper permits.

The annual ritual usually unfolds in the Rumney Marsh and the Belle Isle Marsh.

Arrest Report

FRIDAY, JAN. 12

Joshua P. Moran, 43, of Brookline, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Sean M. O’Connor, 24, of Dedham, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Anthony Spagnola Jr., 52, of 2 Adams Cout, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on charges of shoplifting, assault and battery upon a police officer, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, and two counts of assault and battery.

Joseph Italo Breda, 58, of 30 Pratt Place, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SATURDAY, JAN. 13

David E. Gomez, 25, of 16 Belgrade St., was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infractions of not having a valid inspection sticker, failing to stop for a traffic control signal, and a crosswalk violation.

SUNDAY, JAN. 14

Jason P. Cormier, 40, of Malden, was arrested on two outstanding warrants and on a charge of shoplifting.

MONDAY, JAN. 15

Andres O. Garcia, 37, of 71 Warren St., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

TUESDAY, JAN. 16

Luis Chino, 31, of 532 Washington Ave., was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.

Shy Male Brown, 25, of Jamaica, Queens, New York, was arrested on charges of assault and battery in a domestic situation, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance, the common law crime of interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duty, and failing to stop for a police officer while operating a motor vehicle.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 17

Brian G. Mercado, 23, of 402 Revere St., was arrested on five outstanding warrants and on charges of armed robbery and armed assault with intent to rob.

THURSDAY, JAN. 18

Jarvis Lee Grant, 37, of 443 Vane St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Jason K. Torricelli, 30, of Arlington, was arrested on a charge of assault and battery in a domestic situation.

Anthony Donald Cook, 44, of Lynn, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Boban R. Marinkovic, 30, of Malden, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and the common law crime of interfering with a police officer in the performance of his duty.

FRIDAY, JAN. 19

Wesley Carillo-Garcia, 21, of Chelsea, was arrested on charges of armed home invasion by means of a firearm, armed robbery be means of a firearm, assault and battery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and illegal possession of a knife in violation of the city ordinance.

SATURDAY, JAN. 20

Joy E. Verdieu, 18, of Malden, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Malaika H. Louis, 20, of 142 Conant St., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

SUNDAY, JAN. 21

Joaquin Chavez, 45, no address listed, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Stephen C. Duffey, 61, of 418 Revere Beach Parkway, was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

Jose R. Arriaga-Landaverde, 48, of 690 Broadway, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery in a domestic situation.