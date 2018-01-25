Obituaries 01-24-2018

Marie F. Rega

Of Revere

Marie F. (Interandi) Rega of Revere passed away on Saturday, Jan. 20. She was 92 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Leo Rega, she was the cherished mother of Frances Rega; loving sister of Clement “Red” Stefanilo and his wife, Barbara, Barbara Zona and the late Helen Trabucco and her husband, William, Anna LaSpesa and her husband, George, Marie Lanzarone and her husband, Anthony, Arthur Loretti and his wife, Josephine, Nicholas Stefanilo and his surviving wife, Julia, Charles Stefanilo and his wife, Joan, Antoinette Berardino and her surviving husband, James and Shirley Moreschi and her surviving husband, Frank; caring sister-in-law of the late Elizabeth DiGregorio and her husband, Fredrick, Teresa Santilli and her husband, Pasquale and Luigi Rega and his wife, Concetta. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in her honor at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Avenue, Revere today Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Marie’s wishes were that there would be no visiting hours. Please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For guestbook and directions please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

–

John Stasio

Union Master Carpenter, Member of American Legion, Revere Moose, and Patriots Club

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for John M. Stasio who passed in his Revere home on Sunday, Jan. 21 in the presence of his God and surrounded by his entire family ending a long illness.

A graduate of Revere High School, he entered the U.S. Navy in February of 1945 and served until May of 1946 as a Seaman 1st Class.

John began his working career as a sheet metal worker, with the Navy Yard in Charlestown, before settling in the carpentry industry. He worked for many years with Local 218 of the Carpenters Union as a Master Carpenter. John had a talent and a gift with wood that all his family learned to appreciate.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #61 of Revere, the Revere Patriots Club and the Revere Loyal Order of the Moose #6712. Both he and his late wife, Barbara L. (Finlay) Stasio were often members of many of the functions that these organizations would present.

He was the cherished father of John M. Stasio, Jr. and his wife, Lois of Springfield, Dennis W. Stasio and his wife, Mary Ann of Danville, NH, Diane L. Kushmarek and her husband, Frank of Tewksbury, Linda M. Stasio-Reppucci and her late husband, Paul of Revere, Donna B. Reardon and her companion David Capobianco of Peabody, David T. Stasio and his wife, Denise and Paul J. Stasio and his companion, Andrea, all of Revere. John also leaves his adoring 24 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and he is also grandfather to the late Matthew Reppucci and the late Cole. He was also the dear brother of the late Rose M. Morganella and her late husband, Paul A. and the late Joseph Stasio and his late wife, Marion Stasio. He is also lovingly survived by Patrick Reardon and Maria Stasio, both of Revere. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett will immediately follow the Funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the: Alzheimer’s’ Foundation, 311 Arsenal St., Watertown, Ma 02472. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Joseph Badolato Jr.

Proprietor of Wine & Grape of New England and past President of Badolato’s Produce & Trucking Inc.

Joseph Badolato, Jr. of Revere passed on Thursday evening, Jan. 18 ending a four-year, epic battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born and raised in Revere, he attended Revere Public Schools and graduated from Somerville Trade School in 1969. Joe Jr. came to work within the family business, “Badolato Produce & Trucking, Inc.” as a young man and continued to operate and oversee the growth and success of the business until its closing in 1990. The business had its inception in the early part of 1900 by Joe Jr. ‘s grandfather. In 1990, after the business closed, Joe Jr., opened the Hallmark Card & Gift Shop at the Woburn Mall for about 10 years into 2000.

In 2007, he founded Wine & Grape of New England with an office in Everett. This company was a central educational and learning center for all things wine and grape. Not only could you select from a vast selection of wines; you could learn about wines from vine to table. The company also sold any and all paraphernalia related to the art of wine taste and wine etiquette. Joe especially loved and enjoyed his function within this venture in spite of almost always being in severe pain dealing with the complications of pancreatic cancer. He also, throughout his career, dabbled in real estate development.

He was the devoted father of Joseph J. Badolato and his wife, Shaina R. Flammia and Danielle G. Badolato, all of Revere and the cherished grandfather to Eva R. Badolato; the dear brother of Marie D. Aloisi and her husband, Joseph of Salem and Susan R. DeMarco and her husband, Ralph P. DeMarco of Derry, NH and the former husband of Mary-Lee (Consolazic) Badolato of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his companion, Mignon Tucker of Virginia and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the proud son to the late Joseph Sr. and Rose M. (Pecora) Badolato.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Entombment was in the Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 or to: “Windows of Hope” at BIDMC, 330 Brooklline Ave. Shapiro 9, Boston, MA 02215 For additional information visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Elerie Johnson

Bronze Star recipient and U.S. Navy retiree

Elerie Johnson of Revere, formerly of East Boston and Mississippi, died on Jan. 17 at Whidden Memorial Hospital. He was 87 years old.

Elerie was a U.S. Navy retiree who served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars and was the recipient of the Bronze Star. He worked many years as a pipe fitter at Northeastern University.

Born in Quitman Mississippi, the son of the late Lee and Ava (Belcher) Johnson, he was the beloved husband of the late Constance (Mossuto), devoted father of Mary Anna Johnson of Revere, Paula Lee Arnold of Lynnfield, Dennis Glenn Johnson of Malden, Donna Lee Strong and Donald Ray Johnson, both of Revere; dear brother of Ruth House, Glenn Johnson, Doris Lewis, all of Mississippi and the late Grace, Mada, and Lena. He is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by The Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Robert ‘Bobby’ Pugliese Jr.

MBTA retiree

Robert “Bobby” Pugliese, Jr. of Revere passed away surrounded by his loving family on Jan. 11.

Bobby worked for the MBTA before his retirement. He was a member of the Legion, the Elks and the Local 589. Bobby’s passion was horse racing, and he also enjoyed all Boston sports teams.

Bobby was born in the West End of Boston on Aug. 16, 1941, to the late Robert Sr. and Mildred (Roberts) Pugliese. He was the beloved husband of Bridget (Carnazzo) Pugliese; devoted father of Edward Pugliese of Arlington, Deborah Isaac-Pugliese and her husband, Alejandro of Beverly, Christine Neubert and her husband, Bobby of Lynn, Robyn Diaz-Gonzalez and her husband, Jaime of Charlotte, N.C., Stacey Dupuis and her husband, Peter of Bolton, Lisa Carcione of Chelsea and Tina DeAlmeida of Revere. He was the cherished grandfather of 14, adoring great grandfather of two and one on the way, caring godfather of Ariela Esmurria and dear brother of Francis Pugliese, Catherine Pugliese, and the late William Pugliese, Dennis Pugliese, and Mildred Lynch. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

–

Rita White

Mass. Department of Revenue retiree

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Jan. 26, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), Revere for Rita J. (Voke) White, who passed after a brief illness on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Hathorne Hill at Danvers. She was 94 years old. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home, following the visitation with a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue.) Revere at 11 a.m. Interment will follow immediately at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Mrs. White was born to the late Richard A. Voke and Margaret (Roche) Voke in Chelsea on July 29, 1923. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Grace Elementary School and a member of the 1941 graduating class at St. Rose Catholic High School in Chelsea. In 1950, she and her dear latehusband, Clerk of the Chelsea Court, Stephen J. White, moved to Reservoir Avenue in Revere, where she remained for 68 years until just months ago when she became a resident of Hathorne Hill in Danvers.

After the unexpected and sad death of her husband, Stephen in November of 1974, Rita returned to the work force at the Department of Revenue where she was an administrative assistant for over 15 years, retiring at age 70 in 1993.

She was the quintessence of a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and auntie to so many. She certainly enjoyed her role as the matriarch of the Voke and White families.

She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, going back to the days when Joe Sullivan was their owner. And quite notably, having passed on Championship Sunday,” one cannot help but wonder at the coincidence of timing.

She was the cherished mother of Stephen R. White and his wife, Patricia of Easton, Richard M. White

and his wife, Caryn of Peabody, Joanne M. Hassler and her husband, Charles of St. Augustine, Florida, William J. White and his wife, Catherine of Truckee, CA and Robert E. White and his wife, Tracy of Point Richmond, Calif; the proud grandmother to Erin McCosh and her husband, Daniel of Plymouth, Kelly White of Peabody, Stephen J. White and his wife, Christina of Charlestown, Kristen Allen of St. Augustine, Florida, Brian Hassler and his wife, Julie of Norwood, Alana White of Colorado, Adam White and his wife, Stephanie, Caitlin White and Christopher White, all of Point Richmond, Calif. She is also lovingly survived by her five great-grandchildren; Thomas, Owen, Brian Jr., Ava and Cameron. She was the dear sister to the late Edward “Bud” Voke.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

–

Concetta Scata

Of Revere

Concetta Scata of Revere died on Jan. 17.

The beloved wife of the late Emanuele Scata, she was the devoted mother of Mario Scata of Revere, cherished grandmother of Connie Scata and Manny Scata Sr., both of Revere, adoring great grandmother of Briana, Manny Jr, and Thea, dear sister of Santo Aliano and his wife, Maria of Revere and the late Vincenzo Aliano and caring aunt of Anna, Joseph, Paula Anna Marie and Giuseppe.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts Chapter, 480 Pleasant St, Watertown, MA 02472. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com

–

Stephen DeRosa

Retired office manager

Stephen P. DeRosa of Revere, formerly of Winthrop and East Boston, passed away at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center in Revere on Dec. 29. He was 96 years old.

Born on May 13, 1921 to Achilles “Archie” DeRosa and Margaret (Mealey) DeRosa, he graduated from East Boston High School in 1939. He met his future wife, Mary J. (Ligotti), Class of 1938, at the East Boston Public Library at the age of 14.

Stephen was a veteran of World War II having served in the US Army Air Force from 1941 to 1945. He was employed as a general office manager for Hoffman Machinery and Portland Pipe & Fitting Co.

He and Mary were married from Jan. 18, 1942 until her death in 1984. Stephen was also predeceased by his second wife, Susan Cascio of Winthrop. Stephen was a communicant at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop until 2013 when he moved into the Prospect House in Revere.

He leaves two daughters, Stephanie A. DeRosa and her fiancé, John J. Silva, Jr. of Revere and Mary A. Jones and her husband, Earl of Lynn. He was the dear brother of the late Edward F. DeRosa and John F. DeRosa.

His funeral was conducted from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop. The Rev. Peter Graziano celebrated the service which concluded with interment in the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop MA 02152. To sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

–

Wayne DePietro

Will be missed by all who knew him

Wayne DePietro of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, died at the age of 58.

Wayne enjoyed nothing more than riding his Harley Davidson. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the loving fiancé of Marian Wright of Revere, beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose (Forgione) DePietro, dear brother of Elaine Verro of Manchester, N.H., Rose DePietro of Derry, N.H., and the late Anthony, George and Louis DePietro and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. His Funeral will be held from the funeral home on Saturday Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.