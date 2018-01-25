News Briefs

Free stickers for removal of damaged items

Residents who incurred damage to personal property as a result of flooding that occurred after the Jan. 4 snowstorm can obtain up to eight free stickers for the curbside removal of white goods and “bulky items” through Jan. 26. This stickers can be obtained at the Inspectional Services Department, 249R Broadway (the American Legion Building, rear).

City ordinance requires stickers be purchased in advance for the removal of white goods such as washers, refrigerators, stoves, freezers, and the like. Stickers are also required for bulky items such as mattresses and furniture and other enumerated items.

“We realize that people incurred the loss of multiple items in the flood, and we hope that facilitating the removal of damaged property will ease the burden these residents endured,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “These residents are confronted with the need to clear out flooded basements, and by waiving the fee requirements, we lessen the financial aspect of their cleanup.”

The temporary fee waiver does not alter the prohibition of curbside removal for specialty items such as computers, televisions, paint cans, tires, light bulbs etc., which must be taken to the DPW facility on Charger Street. Residents who require more than eight stickers will be charged the usual fee for stickers in excess of eight. Items bearing a sticker can be placed for removal on regularly-scheduled trash removal days. For more information on the items for which stickers are required and further restrictions, see Revere Revised Ordinances 8.04.027.

MASSPORT AIRPLANE NOISE COMPLAINT LINE

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

CHELSEA STREET BRIDGE APP

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea Street Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams Street.

WE CAN HELP WITH YOUR HEATING BILLS!

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is Open for the 2017-2018 Season

CAPIC’s Fuel Assistance Program is accepting applications for this winter’s heating season. The program serves families in Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop and assists households in paying heating bills from November 2017 to April 2018. The program is open to tenants as well as homeowners, whose income is within 60 percent of the state median income. Heat may be oil, propane, kerosene, gas or electric. For more information please call 617-884-6130.

NARFE TO meet

The North Shore Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will hold its free monthly meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. at the Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody. The main discussion topic will be end of life planning. Refreshments will be available and a raffle will be held. For further information contact Mike Evers 781-842-3619.

Annual Taste of Eastie set for Jan. 25

East Boston Main Streets invites the public to the 22nd Annual Taste of Eastie at the Hilton Boston Logan Airport Hotel on Thursday, Jan. 25 from 6-9 p.m. Food and fun highlight this wonderful evening including raffles and auctions. Local food merchants will showcase their delicious cuisine, including tastes from South and Central America, the Mediterranean, China, the Middle East, and Italy. Saxophonist Mauricio Catano will provide musical entertainment and the event will feature Sleight of Hand

ALBERT A. RUSSO IMPORTS

88 Cottage St. EB 02128

617.569.6995

ANGELA’S CAFÉ

131 Lexington St.

617.567.4972

BRASIL BRAZIL

31 Maverick Sq. EB 02128

617.561.6094

CELESTE MYERS

BUSINESS & EVENT CONCEPTS

businessandeventsboston@gmail.com

617.913.3332

CUNARD TAVERN

24 Orleans St. EB 02128

617.567.7609

DAVID’S TEA

298 Washington St. Boston 02108

617.292.0098

DOUGH EAST BOSTON

20 Maverick St. EB 02128

617.567.8787

DOWNEAST CIDER HOUSE

256 Marginal St. EB 02128

857.301.8881

EAST BOSTON FARM STAND

75 Meridian St. EB 02128

617.567.1290

EASTIE FARM

294 Sumner St. EB 02128

617.335.2278

FAZENDA COFFEE ROASTERS

502 Sprague St. Dedham 02026

617.787.5282

GREAT CHEF CHINESE RESTAURANT

390 Chelsea St. EB 02128

617.569.3100

HILTON LOGAN AIRPORT HOTEL

CONNOLLY’S PUBLIK HOUSE

1 Hotel Dr. EB 02128

617.568.6700

HYATT HARBORSIDE

101 Harborside Dr. EB 02128

617.568.1234

LA CANCUN RESTAURANT

192 Sumner St. EB 02128

617.567.4449

LA HACIENDA

150 Meridian St. EB 02128

617.590.9212

LOLLY’S BAKERY

158 Bennington St. EB 02128

617.567.9461

LOS AGAVES

950 Broadway, Chelsea 02150

617.466.0818

MAVERICK MARKETPLACE CAFÉ

154 Maverick St. EB 02128

617.455.6232

PEACHES & CREAM

73 Bennington St. EB 02128

617.889.1900

POLLO CAMPERO

188 Border St. EB 02128

617.568.9500

REELHOUSE

6 New St. EB 02128

617.895.4075

RENEGADE’S PUB

1004 Bennington St.

617.418.7690

RINCON LIMENO RESTAURANT

409 Chelsea St. EB 02128

617.569.4942

RINO’S PLACE

258 Saratoga St. EB 02128

617.567.7412

SAMMY CARLO’S

DELICATESSEN & CATERING

567 Bennington St. EB 02128

617.567.0058

SPINELLI’S FUNCTIONS & CATERING

282 Bennington St. EB 02128

617.567.4499

TAQUERIA JALISCO

291 Bennington St. EB 02128

617.567.6367

TOASTED FLATS

53 Chelsea St. EB 02128

857.264.8531

Tickets are $35 ($40 at the door) and can be purchased online at www.tasteofeastie2018.eventbrite.com.

For more details please contact EBMS at director@ebmainstreets.com or call 617-561-1044.

EBMS is a non-profit corporation. Its mission is to create a more vibrant business district by initiating private and public improvements, promoting commerce, and supporting efforts to improve the quality of life for all who live, work, and do business in East Boston.