Arrigo Seeks More Dialogue With Suffolk Downs Developer

By Sue Ellen Woodcock

HYM Investments, developers of the former Suffolk Downs site in Beachmont, has been busy making visits to various surrounding communities, sharing its plan, whether or not Amazon makes its new HQ2 in Boston on the former Suffolk Downs site.

Several meetings have happened in East Boston with the Boston Planning and Development Agency for zoning purposes, and another one is scheduled for East Boston on Jan. 25. On Feb. 15, HYM will give a presentation at the Cottage Park Yacht Club in Winthrop from 6-8 p.m.

Bob O’Brien, head of the Revere Economic Development Department, said Boston is a step ahead, and into the permitting process since all but about 40 percent of the development is in Boston with the rest in Revere.

“It’s a little different in East Boston because they said that they committed to have a 500,000 square-foot office building ready by the end of 2019.

“So in addition to zoning they have actual proposals for those first two buildings,” O’Brien said.

“In a sense they are already in to planning stage for the East Boston portion,” O’Brien said.

HYM has met with the Beachmont Improvement Committee a number of times, and they have met with the Friends of Belle Isle Marsh.

“I want to make sure we have something to talk about before we go out,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said.

Arrigo is looking toward a Project Review Committee and Public Advisory Group to get the word out about what’s going on with Revere development. “HYM has done some work to reach out to the community,” Arrigo said, adding there is a lot more dialogue to come out.