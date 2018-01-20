State Awards $225K Grant for Repairs at Gibson Park

This week, Mayor Brian M. Arrigo was informed that the City of Revere will receive $225,556 in state grant money focusing on improvements to Gibson Park.

The grant, administered through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ (EEA), will facilitate the installation of an accessible play structure with safety surfacing, addition of adult exercise equipment, replacement of damaged and rusted fencing, seating and walkways, and the addition of irrigation to the baseball field.

“I am proud to announce our partnership with the Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities program”, said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “ We are committed to the continuous improvement of our community to ensure residents can enjoy the outdoors close to home.”

With the Lincoln School and Oak Island parks recently renovated and upcoming plans of North Revere improvements, Gibson Park marks the fourth improvement of local parks in the past two years.

“The updates to Gibson Park will help make Revere a healthier, more vibrant, and more inclusive community. I am particularly enthused that the park will now have a playground that’s accessible to those with disabilities” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo.

State Rep. RoseLee Vincent said “with this funding, planned improvements to the park will become a reality, and the newly rejuvenated park in the Point of Pines neighborhood will provide a vibrant space to foster an active lifestyle for the families in the area.”

“This is great news for the community, recreational space is vital to community spirit and we are proud to be a part of this” said State Sen. Joseph Boncore.

Mayor Arrigo and Revere’s Legislative Delegation each expressed their gratitude to the Baker Administration. The grant is funded through Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) program, which was established in the 2014 environmental bond bill.